Blend of romance, comedy set to thrill film lovers in 'Boda Love' [Trailer]

Amos Robi

The film features a talented ensemble cast that brings life to the touching story

Boda Love premiere at Anga Cinema
Boda Love premiere at Anga Cinema
  • Directed by Janet Wells, it tells the story of a British woman falling victim to an internet romance scam in Kenya
  • The film features a talented ensemble cast and a captivating soundtrack
  • It showcases the beauty of love found in unlikely places and promises a light-hearted viewing experience

On Friday, September 20, 'Boda Love', the much-anticipated romantic comedy from Jabali Film, premiered to an enthusiastic audience at Anga Cinema Diamond Plaza.

Directed by Janet Wells, this film brings a breath of fresh air to Kenya's film scene, blending romance and humour in a way that’s rarely seen in local productions.

‘Boda Love’ tells the compelling story of a British woman who falls victim to an internet romance scam while in Kenya.

Her saviour comes in the form of a humble boda boda driver, who unexpectedly turns her life around.

As she moves into his home in Kaloleni with his large, loving, and slightly eccentric family, sparks begin to fly and a touching love story unfolds.

Boda Love premiere at Anga Cinema
Boda Love premiere at Anga Cinema

With upended expectations and plenty of comedic moments, the film showcases the beauty of love found in the most unlikely places.

The film features a talented ensemble cast that brings life to the touching story. Murunyu Duncan Mungai shines in the role of the boda boda driver, delivering a heartfelt performance that captures the essence of his character.

Meanwhile, Justin Mirichii, known for his role in 'Shimoni', and Muthoni ‘Mo’ Gathecha also deliver captivating performances that contribute to the film's success.

The performances are further enhanced by the cinematography and Kenya’s finest musical talents, which blend seamlessly to evoke the highs and lows of the characters' emotional journey.

Boda Love premiere at Anga Cinema
Boda Love premiere at Anga Cinema

The soundtrack, featuring artists such as Billy Black, Charisma, Tetu Shani, and Njoki Karu, adds a rich layer of emotion, making the film a rollercoaster of laughter and tears.

'Boda Love' promises a romantic and light-hearted viewing experience. The fusion of humour, family dynamics, and unexpected love makes it a refreshing addition to Kenyan cinema.

Wells’ direction, combined with stunning visuals and a memorable soundtrack, ensures that this film is not only entertaining but also emotionally engaging.

For those looking for a heartwarming love story with a unique Kenyan twist, this film is a must-watch.

