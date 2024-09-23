Blend of romance, comedy set to thrill film lovers in 'Boda Love' [Trailer]

On Friday, September 20, 'Boda Love', the much-anticipated romantic comedy from Jabali Film, premiered to an enthusiastic audience at Anga Cinema Diamond Plaza.

Directed by Janet Wells, this film brings a breath of fresh air to Kenya's film scene, blending romance and humour in a way that’s rarely seen in local productions.

A tale of love and humour

‘Boda Love’ tells the compelling story of a British woman who falls victim to an internet romance scam while in Kenya.

Her saviour comes in the form of a humble boda boda driver, who unexpectedly turns her life around.

As she moves into his home in Kaloleni with his large, loving, and slightly eccentric family, sparks begin to fly and a touching love story unfolds.

Boda Love premiere at Anga Cinema Pulse Live Kenya

With upended expectations and plenty of comedic moments, the film showcases the beauty of love found in the most unlikely places.

Strong performances from a talented cast

The film features a talented ensemble cast that brings life to the touching story. Murunyu Duncan Mungai shines in the role of the boda boda driver, delivering a heartfelt performance that captures the essence of his character.

Meanwhile, Justin Mirichii, known for his role in 'Shimoni', and Muthoni ‘Mo’ Gathecha also deliver captivating performances that contribute to the film's success.

The performances are further enhanced by the cinematography and Kenya’s finest musical talents, which blend seamlessly to evoke the highs and lows of the characters' emotional journey.

Boda Love premiere at Anga Cinema Pulse Live Kenya

The soundtrack, featuring artists such as Billy Black, Charisma, Tetu Shani, and Njoki Karu, adds a rich layer of emotion, making the film a rollercoaster of laughter and tears.

A must-watch for romance lovers

'Boda Love' promises a romantic and light-hearted viewing experience. The fusion of humour, family dynamics, and unexpected love makes it a refreshing addition to Kenyan cinema.

Wells’ direction, combined with stunning visuals and a memorable soundtrack, ensures that this film is not only entertaining but also emotionally engaging.