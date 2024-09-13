How 'Sultana' actor Verity Wakilo beat breast cancer to shine on TV

Verity Luvandwa Wakilo, popularly known as 'Asia' in the TV series 'Sultana', is a celebrated Kenyan actress whose journey into the world of acting is both inspiring and resilient.

Hailing from Taita Vundani, Verity’s story is a testament to perseverance, passion, and the will to overcome life’s challenges.

Early life & education of Verity Wakilo

Verity Wakilo was born and raised in Taita Vundani, Kenya. She began her education at Sungululu Primary School before advancing to Dickson Shimbo Secondary School.

After completing her secondary education, she moved to Nairobi, where she pursued a secretarial course, setting the stage for her initial career path.

'Sultana' actress Verity Luvandwa Wakilo 'Asya' Pulse Live Kenya

Verity Wakilo's journey into acting

While in Nairobi, Verity began working in various small jobs. It was during this period that she stumbled upon an opportunity that would change her life forever.

Passing by Uhuru Gardens, she overheard people discussing a production, and she was introduced to the world of performing arts by the late Ashina Kibibi, a renowned figure in the entertainment industry.

Verity's first acting role was in a TV show called 'Kasheshe' on KBC, followed by 'Asali', which aired on KTN.

'Sultana' actress Verity Luvandwa Wakilo 'Asya' Pulse Live Kenya

After Ashina Kibibi's passing, Verity moved back to Mombasa and resumed her job as a secretary at Alions Fonse.

However, her passion for acting never faded. She reunited with her former Nairobi colleagues in Mombasa, where she met a producer who was starting a new show called 'Udhalimu'.

Recognising the potential, Verity decided to leave her secretarial job and embrace acting full-time. She took on the role of 'Chiku' in 'Udhalimu', which became a significant breakthrough in her acting career.

'Sultana' actress Verity Luvandwa Wakilo 'Asya' Pulse Live Kenya

Verity Wakilo's battle with breast cancer

At the peak of her success, Verity began experiencing unusual symptoms. She felt something pulling towards her right breast at night, though she felt fine during the day.

This plus her daughter's advice prompted her to sought medical attention, and after two days of tests, she received a life-altering diagnosis: breast cancer.

During the final season of 'Nishike', a 13-season series, Verity had to pause her acting career to focus on her health.

'Sultana' actors Verity Luvandwa Wakilo 'Asya' and Othman Njaidi 'JJ' Pulse Live Kenya

She underwent surgery at Mombasa Hospital, followed by eight rounds of chemotherapy at Aga Khan Hospital, Mombasa.

Verity’s journey through cancer treatment was gruelling, marked by the typical effects of chemotherapy, including hair loss—even her eyelashes were not spared.

Despite the physical and emotional toll, Verity remained positive, drawing strength from her Christian faith.

She believed in the power of prayer and the importance of staying positive. By 2017, Verity completed her treatment. She took some time to rest and reflect on her journey before returning to the screen.

'Sultana' actors Verity Luvandwa Wakilo 'Asya' and Othman Njaidi 'JJ' Pulse Live Kenya

Verity Wakilo's return to acting after 8 chemotherapies

In 2019, Verity made her comeback with the TV show 'Penzi' on Maisha Magic, marking her return to the industry after a period of healing.

Her resilience paid off once again in 2021 when she auditioned for 'Sultana' by Jiffy Pictures.

Initially hesitant and considering taking a break, she was at the auditions to support someone else. However, seeing the opportunity, she decided to audition herself.

Verity’s excitement knew no bounds when she received the call from Martin Munene, confirming her role in 'Sultana'.

After a long battle with illness and being away from the limelight, the news felt like a dream. She recalls the overwhelming joy and disbelief of being chosen for the role.

'Sultana' actress Verity Luvandwa Wakilo 'Asya' Pulse Live Kenya

The role of Asia in 'Sultana'

Since her start in acting, Verity has never faced a role as challenging as that of 'Asia' in 'Sultana'.

The character demanded a wide range of emotions—anxiety, confusion, fear, and sorrow—all at once.

It required discipline, patience, and the ability to manage complex scenes and dynamics with fellow actors.

Verity believes that acting requires a disciplined approach, including being punctual, memorising lines, and maintaining professionalism with co-stars and directors.

She emphasises the importance of being open to correction, which has been pivotal in her growth as an actress.

Here are 10 quick facts about 'Sultana' actor Verity Wakilo:

ADVERTISEMENT