10 anthems from Wyre's reggae & dancehall era

This R&B and reggae sensation has not only etched his name in the annals of Kenyan music history but has also left an indelible mark on the local reggae and dancehall scene.

From his early days with groups like Necessary Noize and East African Bashment Crew to his flourishing solo career, Wyre's musical journey has been one of innovation, collaboration, and excellence.

In this article, we delve into the top ten songs by Wyre that have not only cemented his name but have also set the standard for reggae and dancehall in Kenya and beyond.

1. Chuki

Wyre's solo career kicked off with a bang when he released 'Chuki' in 2006. This track, featured on his album 'Definition of a Lovechild,' immediately connected with audiences. Its powerful lyrics and infectious rhythm marked the beginning of a successful solo career for Wyre.

2. Bless my Room (with Nazizi)

Before venturing into solo careers, Wyre and Nazizi were part of the renowned group Necessary. 'Bless my Room' is a testament to their collaborative brilliance. The song explores the concept of one's room as a sanctuary for self-reflection and contemplation.

3. Make a Choice

'Make a Choice' released in 2007, is a melody-infused anthem that urges individuals to take control of their lives and make choices that lead to growth and self-improvement.

The song's lyrics are laden with wisdom and emphasise the importance of embracing change.

4. Uprising

Released in 2010, 'Uprising' is a powerful anthem of hope and unity. It resonated with Kenyan youth, inspiring them to persevere and maintain their optimism in the face of adversity. This song's depth, arrangement, and message make it a timeless testament to hope and unity.

5. Mwanake featuring J.B. Maina

In 2012, Wyre showcased his musical versatility by fusing reggae with Mugithi in the 'Mwanake' remix, a collaboration with JB Maina. The song's fusion of reggae and contemporary elements demonstrated Wyre's commitment to pushing musical boundaries.

6. She Say Dat featuring Cecile

'She Say Dat' marked Wyre's first Jamaican collaboration. This remix of one of his original songs paired Cecile's sultry vocals with Wyre's smooth delivery, creating a musical synergy that was nothing short of magical.

7. Nakupenda Pia (featuring Alaine)

In 2013, Wyre's collaboration with reggae star Alaine resulted in the timeless masterpiece 'Nakupenda Pia.' The song seamlessly blends reggae and dancehall elements, highlighting Wyre's versatility and his ability to collaborate with international talents.

8. Guarantee featuring Peetah and Gramps Morgan

'Guarantee' features reggae icons Peetah and Gramps Morgan, offering a masterful combination of music that left fans yearning for more. The chemistry between the artists elevated the track to a level of musical brilliance.

9. Kingston Girl

'Kingston Girl' stands out for its unique production, which was entirely done in Jamaica, capturing the essence of Caribbean shores. The song exemplifies Wyre's artistry in seamlessly blending reggae and dancehall influences.

10. Khadija featuring Jua Cali

'Khadija,' released in 2013, saw Wyre collaborating with Kenyan genge sensation Jua Cali, resulting in a groundbreaking fusion of reggae and genge elements.

The track's infectious sound immediately captured the hearts of listeners.