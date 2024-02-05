2024 Grammys: Taylor Swift's record, best African performance goes to South Africa

Among the winners, several artists stood out not only for their wins this year but also for their contributions to music over the years.

Here's a look at some of the most notable winners, including first-time recipients and those who added to their already impressive Grammy collections.

Tyla: South African artiste scoops the first-ever Best African Music Performance Grammy

For the first time in the 66-year history of the Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy awarded the first winner of the Best African Music performance award - South African musician Tyla for her song 'Water'.

The category included Asake & Olamide's 'Amapiano', Burna Boy's 'City Boys', 'Unavailable' by Davido ft Musa Keys and Ayra Starr for 'Rush'.

Pulse Live Uganda

'Water' has been a transformative track for Tyla, placing her on the path to global superstardom. Her journey to this point has been marked by her distinctive sound that combines pop gloss with the sonics of club-ready amapiano.

In her reaction to the Grammy win, Tyla expressed profound excitement and a bit of disbelief, highlighting the importance of the award to her as an advocate for African music.

"I feel amazed. I’m shaking like I don’t even know what to do. I don’t even know how to answer questions right now. I’m just so excited. It [Grammy win] is an honour. It’s the first time this category has been introduced. So, it means so much to me, being the first winner of this category.

Speaking to Notion in April, Tyla revealed that when she isn't working on her music, she indulges in other artistic hobbies."I like painting and I love to draw," she said.The South African star added that she also loves spending quality time with her family and friends."Even going to a movie, ice skating or theme parks. That's what I love doing," she said. Business Insider USA

“It means so much. I have always been an advocate for African music. I love African music. It is the music that I made, it is the music that I listen to all the time, and I have believed in it for so long. So I am just happy that it is getting its recognition now," she said in her acceptance speech on Sunday.

Taylor Swift: A record-breaking Grammy win

Taylor Swift continued to make history by winning the Album of the Year Grammy for 'Midnights', marking her fourth win in this category—a record no other artist has achieved.

Swift's win follows an equally successful year of touring, adding to her already legendary status. With previous Grammy Album of the Year wins for 'Fearless', '1989', and 'Folklore', her latest triumph with 'Midnights' showcases her evolving artistry and enduring appeal.

Victoria Monét: Best New Artist

Victoria Monét took home the Grammy for Best New Artist, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Known for her R&B and pop fusion, Monét has been in the industry for over a decade, contributing to music as a songwriter and artist.

Victoria Monét during a visit to the Grammy Museum in December 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Her win follows a year where she was nominated in seven categories, showcasing her broad talent and the recognition of her artistry on a grand scale

SZA: Triumphs in R&B

SZA, entering the night as the most-nominated artist, secured three Grammys, Best R&B Song for 'Snooze', Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers 'Ghost in the Machine' and Best Progressive R&B Album of the Year for 'SOS'.

Business Insider USA

Her wins are a testament to her influence and creativity in the R&B genre, marking a significant achievement in her career.

SZA's unique voice and emotive songwriting have made her a critical and commercial success, and her Grammy wins this year further cement her status as an R&B powerhouse

List of 2024 Grammy winners

Other category winners in this year's Grammy Awards include:-

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish — What Was I Made For? Boygenius — Not Strong Enough Jon Batiste — Worship WINNER: Miley Cyrus — Flowers Olivia Rodrigo — Vampire SZA — Kill Bill Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero Victoria Monét — On My Mama

Song of the Year

WINNER: Billie Eilish — What Was I Made For? Dua Lipa — Dance the Night Jon Batiste — Butterfly Lana Del Rey — A&W Miley Cyrus — Flowers Olivia Rodrigo — Vampire SZA — Kill Bill Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero

Best Country Solo Performance

Tyler Childers — In Your Love Brandy Clark — Buried Luke Combs — Fast Car Dolly Parton — The Last Thing On My Mind WINNER: Chris Stapleton — White Horse

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings — High Note Brothers Osborne — Nobody’s Nobody WINNER: Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves — I Remember Everything Vince Gill & Paul Franklin — Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold) Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson — Save Me Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton — We Don’t Fight Anymore

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark — Buried WINNER: Chris Stapleton — White Horse Morgan Wallen — Last Night Tyler Childers — In Your Love Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves — I Remember Everything

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini — Rolling Up The Welcome Mat Brothers Osborne — Brothers Osborne Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan Tyler Childers — Rustin’ In The Rain WINNER: Lainey Wilson — Bell Bottom Country

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters — But Here We Are Greta Van Fleet — Starcatcher Metallica — 72 Seasons WINNER: Paramore — This Is Why Queens of the Stone Age — In Times New Roman...

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar — The Hillbillies Black Thought — Love Letter Coi Leray — Players Drake & 21 Savage — Rich Flex WINNER: Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane — Scientists & Engineers

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage —Sittin’ On Top Of The World Doja Cat — Attention Drake and 21 Savage — Spin Bout U WINNER: Lil Durk featuring J. Cole — All My Life SZA — Low

Best Rap Song

Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat) — Attention [From Barbie The Album] — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua) — Barbie World Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert) — Just Wanna Rock Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage) — Rich Flex WINNER: Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane) — SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage — Her Loss WINNER: Killer Mike — Michael Metro Boomin — Heroes & Villains Nas — King’s Disease III Travis Scott — Utopia

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown — Summer Too Hot Robert Glasper featuring Sir and Alex Haley — Back to Love WINNER: Coco Jones —ICU Victoria Monet — How Does It Make You Feel SZA — Kill Bill

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Babyface ft. Coco Jones — Simple Kenyon Dixon — Lucky Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét — Hollywood WINNER: PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol — Good Morning SZA — Love Language

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish — What Was I Made For? (“Barbie”) Doja Cat — Paint the Town Red WINNER: Miley Cyrus — Flowers Olivia Rodrigo — Vampire Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero

Songwriter of the Year, Non-classical

Edgar Barrera Jessie Jo Dillion Shane McAnally WINNER: Theron Thomas Justin Tranter

Producer of the Year, non-classical

WINNER: Jack Antonoff Dernst D’Mile Memile II Hit boy Metro Boomin’ Daniel Nigro

Best Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Taylor Swift — Midnights Olivia Rodrigo — Guts Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation Kelly Clarkson — Chemistry Ed Sheeran — “-”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Liz Callaway — To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim Rickie Lee Jones — Pieces of Treasure WINNER: Laufey — Bewitched Pentatonix — Holidays Around the World Bruce Springsteen — Only the Strong Survive Various — Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best Folk Album

Dom Flemons — Traveling Wildfire The Milk Carton Kids — I Only See The Moon WINNER: Joni Mitchell — Joni Mitchell At Newport (Live) Nickel Creek — Celebrants Old Crow Medicine Show — Jubilee Paul Simon — Seven Psalms Rufus Wainwright — Folkocracy

Best Comedy Album

Trevor Noah — I Wish You Would Wanda Sykes — I’m An Entertainer Chris Rock — Selective Outrage Sarah Silverman — Someone You Love WINNER: Dave Chappelle — "What’s In A Name?"

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alboran — La Cuarta Hoja Alemor — Beautiful HUmans, Vol. 1 Paula Areanas — A Ciegas Pedro Capo — La Neta Maluma — Don Juan WINNER: Gaby Moreno — “X Mí (Vol. 1)”

Best Latin Rock, Urban of Alternative Album

Cabra — Martínez Diamante Eléctrico — Leche de Tigre WINNER, TIED: Juanes — “Vida Cotidiana” WINNER, TIED: Natalia Lafourcade — “De Todas Las Flores” Fito Paez — EADDA9223

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys — Sculptures of Anything Goes Black Pumas — More Than a Love Song WINNER: Boygenius — “Not Strong Enough” Foo Fighters — Rescued Metallica — Lux Æterna

Best Metal Performance

Disturbed — Bad Man Ghost — Phantom of the Opera WINNER: Metallica — “72 Seasons” Slipknot — Hive Mind Spiritbox — Jaded

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Boygenius — Not Strong Enough Foo Fighters — Rescued Olivia Rodrigo — Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl Queens of the Stone Age — Emotion Sickness The Rolling Stones — Angry

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays — 'Belinda Says' Arctic Monkeys — 'Body Paint' Boygenius — 'Cool About It' Lana Del Rey — 'A&W' WINNER: Paramore — 'This Is Why'

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys — 'The Car' WINNER: Boygenius — 'The Record' Lana Del Rey — 'Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd' Gorillaz — 'Cracker Island' PJ Harvey — 'I Inside The Old Year Dying'

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Meryl Streep — “Big Tree” William Shatner — “Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder” Rick Rubin — “The Creative Act: A Way Of Being” Senator Bernie Sanders — “It’s Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism” WINNER: Michelle Obama — “The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times”

