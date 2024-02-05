The 2024 Grammy Awards marked a historic night in the music industry, with a record number of wins for women and groundbreaking achievements.
2024 Grammys: Taylor Swift's record, best African performance goes to South Africa
A look at notable winners, first-time recipients and the inaugural Best African Music Performance Grammy that went to 22-year-old South African musician, Tyla Laura Seethal.
Among the winners, several artists stood out not only for their wins this year but also for their contributions to music over the years.
Here's a look at some of the most notable winners, including first-time recipients and those who added to their already impressive Grammy collections.
Tyla: South African artiste scoops the first-ever Best African Music Performance Grammy
For the first time in the 66-year history of the Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy awarded the first winner of the Best African Music performance award - South African musician Tyla for her song 'Water'.
The category included Asake & Olamide's 'Amapiano', Burna Boy's 'City Boys', 'Unavailable' by Davido ft Musa Keys and Ayra Starr for 'Rush'.
'Water' has been a transformative track for Tyla, placing her on the path to global superstardom. Her journey to this point has been marked by her distinctive sound that combines pop gloss with the sonics of club-ready amapiano.
In her reaction to the Grammy win, Tyla expressed profound excitement and a bit of disbelief, highlighting the importance of the award to her as an advocate for African music.
"I feel amazed. I’m shaking like I don’t even know what to do. I don’t even know how to answer questions right now. I’m just so excited. It [Grammy win] is an honour. It’s the first time this category has been introduced. So, it means so much to me, being the first winner of this category.
“It means so much. I have always been an advocate for African music. I love African music. It is the music that I made, it is the music that I listen to all the time, and I have believed in it for so long. So I am just happy that it is getting its recognition now," she said in her acceptance speech on Sunday.
Taylor Swift: A record-breaking Grammy win
Taylor Swift continued to make history by winning the Album of the Year Grammy for 'Midnights', marking her fourth win in this category—a record no other artist has achieved.
Swift's win follows an equally successful year of touring, adding to her already legendary status. With previous Grammy Album of the Year wins for 'Fearless', '1989', and 'Folklore', her latest triumph with 'Midnights' showcases her evolving artistry and enduring appeal.
Victoria Monét: Best New Artist
Victoria Monét took home the Grammy for Best New Artist, marking a significant milestone in her career.
Known for her R&B and pop fusion, Monét has been in the industry for over a decade, contributing to music as a songwriter and artist.
Her win follows a year where she was nominated in seven categories, showcasing her broad talent and the recognition of her artistry on a grand scale
SZA: Triumphs in R&B
SZA, entering the night as the most-nominated artist, secured three Grammys, Best R&B Song for 'Snooze', Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers 'Ghost in the Machine' and Best Progressive R&B Album of the Year for 'SOS'.
Her wins are a testament to her influence and creativity in the R&B genre, marking a significant achievement in her career.
SZA's unique voice and emotive songwriting have made her a critical and commercial success, and her Grammy wins this year further cement her status as an R&B powerhouse
List of 2024 Grammy winners
Other category winners in this year's Grammy Awards include:-
Record of the Year
- Billie Eilish — What Was I Made For?
- Boygenius — Not Strong Enough
- Jon Batiste — Worship
- WINNER: Miley Cyrus — Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo — Vampire
- SZA — Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero
- Victoria Monét — On My Mama
Song of the Year
- WINNER: Billie Eilish — What Was I Made For?
- Dua Lipa — Dance the Night
- Jon Batiste — Butterfly
- Lana Del Rey — A&W
- Miley Cyrus — Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo — Vampire
- SZA — Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero
Best Country Solo Performance
- Tyler Childers — In Your Love
- Brandy Clark — Buried
- Luke Combs — Fast Car
- Dolly Parton — The Last Thing On My Mind
- WINNER: Chris Stapleton — White Horse
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings — High Note
- Brothers Osborne — Nobody’s Nobody
- WINNER: Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves — I Remember Everything
- Vince Gill & Paul Franklin — Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)
- Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson — Save Me
- Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton — We Don’t Fight Anymore
Best Country Song
- Brandy Clark — Buried
- WINNER: Chris Stapleton — White Horse
- Morgan Wallen — Last Night
- Tyler Childers — In Your Love
- Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves — I Remember Everything
Best Country Album
- Kelsea Ballerini — Rolling Up The Welcome Mat
- Brothers Osborne — Brothers Osborne
- Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan
- Tyler Childers — Rustin’ In The Rain
- WINNER: Lainey Wilson — Bell Bottom Country
Best Rock Album
- Foo Fighters — But Here We Are
- Greta Van Fleet — Starcatcher
- Metallica — 72 Seasons
- WINNER: Paramore — This Is Why
- Queens of the Stone Age — In Times New Roman...
Best Rap Performance
- Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar — The Hillbillies
- Black Thought — Love Letter
- Coi Leray — Players
- Drake & 21 Savage — Rich Flex
- WINNER: Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane — Scientists & Engineers
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage —Sittin’ On Top Of The World
- Doja Cat — Attention
- Drake and 21 Savage — Spin Bout U
- WINNER: Lil Durk featuring J. Cole — All My Life
- SZA — Low
Best Rap Song
- Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat) — Attention
- [From Barbie The Album] — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua) — Barbie World
- Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert) — Just Wanna Rock
- Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage) — Rich Flex
- WINNER: Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane) — SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS
Best Rap Album
- Drake & 21 Savage — Her Loss
- WINNER: Killer Mike — Michael
- Metro Boomin — Heroes & Villains
- Nas — King’s Disease III
- Travis Scott — Utopia
Best R&B Performance
- Chris Brown — Summer Too Hot
- Robert Glasper featuring Sir and Alex Haley — Back to Love
- WINNER: Coco Jones —ICU
- Victoria Monet — How Does It Make You Feel
- SZA — Kill Bill
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Babyface ft. Coco Jones — Simple
- Kenyon Dixon — Lucky
- Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét — Hollywood
- WINNER: PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol — Good Morning
- SZA — Love Language
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Billie Eilish — What Was I Made For? (“Barbie”)
- Doja Cat — Paint the Town Red
- WINNER: Miley Cyrus — Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo — Vampire
- Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero
Songwriter of the Year, Non-classical
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillion
- Shane McAnally
- WINNER: Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
Producer of the Year, non-classical
- WINNER: Jack Antonoff
- Dernst D’Mile Memile II
- Hit boy
- Metro Boomin’
- Daniel Nigro
Best Pop Vocal Album
- WINNER: Taylor Swift — Midnights
- Olivia Rodrigo — Guts
- Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation
- Kelly Clarkson — Chemistry
- Ed Sheeran — “-”
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Liz Callaway — To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
- Rickie Lee Jones — Pieces of Treasure
- WINNER: Laufey — Bewitched
- Pentatonix — Holidays Around the World
- Bruce Springsteen — Only the Strong Survive
- Various — Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Best Folk Album
- Dom Flemons — Traveling Wildfire
- The Milk Carton Kids — I Only See The Moon
- WINNER: Joni Mitchell — Joni Mitchell At Newport (Live)
- Nickel Creek — Celebrants
- Old Crow Medicine Show — Jubilee
- Paul Simon — Seven Psalms
- Rufus Wainwright — Folkocracy
Best Comedy Album
- Trevor Noah — I Wish You Would
- Wanda Sykes — I’m An Entertainer
- Chris Rock — Selective Outrage
- Sarah Silverman — Someone You Love
- WINNER: Dave Chappelle — "What’s In A Name?"
Best Latin Pop Album
- Pablo Alboran — La Cuarta Hoja
- Alemor — Beautiful HUmans, Vol. 1
- Paula Areanas — A Ciegas
- Pedro Capo — La Neta
- Maluma — Don Juan
- WINNER: Gaby Moreno — “X Mí (Vol. 1)”
Best Latin Rock, Urban of Alternative Album
- Cabra — Martínez
- Diamante Eléctrico — Leche de Tigre
- WINNER, TIED: Juanes — “Vida Cotidiana”
- WINNER, TIED: Natalia Lafourcade — “De Todas Las Flores”
- Fito Paez — EADDA9223
Best Rock Performance
- Arctic Monkeys — Sculptures of Anything Goes
- Black Pumas — More Than a Love Song
- WINNER: Boygenius — “Not Strong Enough”
- Foo Fighters — Rescued
- Metallica — Lux Æterna
Best Metal Performance
- Disturbed — Bad Man
- Ghost — Phantom of the Opera
- WINNER: Metallica — “72 Seasons”
- Slipknot — Hive Mind
- Spiritbox — Jaded
Best Rock Song
- WINNER: Boygenius — Not Strong Enough
- Foo Fighters — Rescued
- Olivia Rodrigo — Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
- Queens of the Stone Age — Emotion Sickness
- The Rolling Stones — Angry
Best Alternative Music Performance
- Alvvays — 'Belinda Says'
- Arctic Monkeys — 'Body Paint'
- Boygenius — 'Cool About It'
- Lana Del Rey — 'A&W'
- WINNER: Paramore — 'This Is Why'
Best Alternative Music Album
- Arctic Monkeys — 'The Car'
- WINNER: Boygenius — 'The Record'
- Lana Del Rey — 'Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd'
- Gorillaz — 'Cracker Island'
- PJ Harvey — 'I Inside The Old Year Dying'
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
- Meryl Streep — “Big Tree”
- William Shatner — “Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder”
- Rick Rubin — “The Creative Act: A Way Of Being”
- Senator Bernie Sanders — “It’s Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism”
- WINNER: Michelle Obama — “The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times”
