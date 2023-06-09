Nadia features Arrow Bwoy in 'Mi Nawe' & 7 other fresh releases this week

From collaborations to solo tracks, these artists are captivating audiences with their diverse sounds and meaningful lyrics.

Here are top 7 songs released this week

Mi Nawe - Nadia Mukami ft. Arrow Bwoy

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan artists Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy have joined forces to create a captivating joint EP titled LOVE & VIBES EP. One of the standout tracks from this collaboration is their lead single, 'Mi Nawe.'

This melodious song delves into the trials and tribulations faced by a couple in a relationship. Despite the challenges, their love remains resilient, withstanding everything that comes their way.

Rockabye Remix - Barnaba ft Otile Brown

ADVERTISEMENT

Renowned Tanzanian recording artist and producer, Barnaba, has recently unveiled his latest masterpiece, the 'Rockabye Remix,' featuring Kenyan award-winning singer Otile Brown.

This collaboration showcases the fusion of Tanzanian and Kenyan musical styles, resulting in a dynamic and infectious remix.

Barnaba's rich vocals blend seamlessly with Otile Brown's smooth delivery, creating a harmonious musical experience for listeners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lexsil ft. Jovial - Don't Give Up

Kenyan musician Lexsil, affiliated with Just In Love Music record label headed by CEO Otile Brown, has released a powerful track titled 'Don't Give Up,' featuring the talented Jovial.

This soulful song serves as an inspiring anthem for anyone facing difficult times. Combining elements of R&B and Afro-pop, the track's catchy beat and heartfelt lyrics immediately capture the listener's attention, offering solace and encouragement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smile - Phina

Tanzanian Bongo Flava diva and 2018 Bongo Star search winner, Phina, delivers a new song titled 'Smile.'

This uplifting track encourages listeners to find strength within themselves and face the world with a smile.

Phina's sultry vocals and the song's positive message make it an instant summer hit. 'Smile' is a testament to the power of optimism and the ability to embrace life's challenges with a joyful spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nani Remix - Zuchu ft. Innoss'B

Tanzanian songstress Zuchu and Congolese artist Innoss'B have teamed up to present a remarkable collaboration in the form of the mesmerizing 'Nani (Remix).'

This extraordinary song merges their unique musical styles, resulting in a captivating masterpiece that leaves a lasting impression on listeners.

The fusion of Zuchu's enchanting vocals and Innoss'B's charismatic delivery creates a harmonious blend of East African and Congolese sounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khadija (Sakata Rhumba)- Ndovu Kuu ft. Vijana Barubaru

'Khadija' by Ndovu Kuu ft. Vijana Barubaru is a catchy and upbeat song that celebrates the beauty and strength of a woman named Khadija.

This track combines traditional Swahili rhythms with modern hip-hop beats, resulting in a unique and vibrant sound. The lyrics are witty and playful, praising Khadija.

Raha - Nandy

ADVERTISEMENT

Nandy's latest release, titled 'Raha,' derives its name from the Swahili word for pleasure or joy.

The lyrics beautifully convey the immense happiness and delight Nandy experiences within her relationship.

With its upbeat tempo and infectious melody, the song becomes a perfect anthem for dancing and celebrating the power of love.

For You - Vanillah ft. Anjella

ADVERTISEMENT