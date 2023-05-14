The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wakadinali release video for their explosive hit 'Sikutambui' [Watch]

Amos Robi

The video has since garnered an impressive view count, surpassing the 80,000 mark in a short period

Wakadinali
Wakadinali

Kenyan hip-hop trio Wakadinali has set the music scene ablaze with the release of the highly anticipated video for their hit song 'Sikutambui.'

Recommended articles

The energetic track, which has been making waves on the airwaves, now comes to life with a visually stunning video that showcases the group's undeniable talent and charisma.

The video, which has quickly gained traction since its release, takes a simplistic yet impactful approach.

One of the striking aspects of the 'Sikutambui' music video is its simplicity. The video focuses primarily on the duo's on-stage performances, allowing their talent and passion to shine through. With minimalistic visuals and a raw, unfiltered aesthetic, Wakadinali invites viewers to witness their authenticity and genuine love for their craft.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wakadinali trio, Sewerssyda, Scar Mkadinali and Domani Munga
Wakadinali trio, Sewerssyda, Scar Mkadinali and Domani Munga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Wakadinali ended up in court against influencer Brian Mutinda

The absence of elaborate sets or excessive post-production effects emphasizes the duo's commitment to delivering an honest and heartfelt experience to their audience.

Since its release, the 'Sikutambui' video has garnered an impressive view count, surpassing the 80,000 mark in a short period. These numbers are a testament to the duo's growing popularity and the impact of their music on their loyal fan base.

With the release of the 'Sikutambui' video, Wakadinali has once again solidified its position as one of the most exciting and influential acts in the Kenyan hip-hop scene. The video not only showcases their remarkable talent but also hints at a promising future filled with more groundbreaking music and captivating visuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Scar is the number 1 lyricist in Kenya - Khaligraph Jones declares

As fans eagerly await what Wakadinali which is made up of Munga Domani, Scar Mkadinali and Man a Drilla has in store, one thing is certain – their artistic journey is far from over, and they will continue to make an indelible mark on the music industry.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ambassador Big Ted honoured with prestigious award in the US

Ambassador Big Ted honoured with prestigious award in the US

Amber Ray & Rapudo welcome their first child, Africanah [Video]

Amber Ray & Rapudo welcome their first child, Africanah [Video]

Reason Akothee is quitting social media & departing Kenya before Friday

Reason Akothee is quitting social media & departing Kenya before Friday

Why Kenyans think Ayub Abdikadir is Citizen TV's next Hussein Mohamed

Why Kenyans think Ayub Abdikadir is Citizen TV's next Hussein Mohamed

Abel Mutua shares secret behind Judy Nyawira's management brilliance

Abel Mutua shares secret behind Judy Nyawira's management brilliance

Inside the life of 21 year old millionaire who bought Thee Pluto's Prado

Inside the life of 21 year old millionaire who bought Thee Pluto's Prado

Alma Mutheu speaks out about alleged entanglement with Willy Paul

Alma Mutheu speaks out about alleged entanglement with Willy Paul

Fao Shyshy exposes ex-boyfriend Dzaddy Amore's multiple affairs

Fao Shyshy exposes ex-boyfriend Dzaddy Amore's multiple affairs

Samidoh recalls his love for Shiru Wa GP & how she rejected him

Samidoh recalls his love for Shiru Wa GP & how she rejected him

Pulse Sports

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Omah Lay

Real music is dying, I'm one of the few real ones left - Omah Lay

Apple Music celebrates 50 years of Hip Hop with new DNA audio series

Apple Music celebrates 50 years of Hip Hop with new DNA audio series

Wakadinali

Wakadinali release video for their explosive hit 'Sikutambui'[Watch]

Eddy Kenzo

Eddy Kenzo cautions media against attacking old musicians