Sauti Sol to share stage with Burna Boy, 50 Cent & more top artists [Full List]

Amos Robi

Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol is among those set to perform at the Afro Nation Festival in Portugal.

The three-day festival which will be held between the 28th and 30th of June 2023, will bring together top artists from the African continent, who will share the stage with other acts from around the globe.

Nigeria produced most acts in the performance lineup, led by Burna Boy who will be making his third appearance, Asake, Ayra Starr, Oxlade, Victony and Fire Boy DML.

50 Cent, Booba and Vegedream are also set to entertain attendees of the festival.

READ: Sauti Sol addresses public uproar over their performance at SolFest

Sauti Sol will be making a second appearance having first performed at the festival in 2021.

The 2022 edition saw Diamond Platnumz represent the East African region in the festival which Nigerian artists heavily headline again.

Here is the full list of artists set to perform at the festival:

Burna Boy

50 Cent

Booba

Asake

Aya Nakamura

Fire Boy DML

Tayc

BNXN

Vegedream

Black Sherif

Ayra Starr

Oxlade

The Compozers

Nelson Freitas

Gabzy

Sauti Sol

Soraia Ramos

Victony

MS Banks

Gyakie

Camidoh, among others

