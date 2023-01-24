Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol is among those set to perform at the Afro Nation Festival in Portugal.
Sauti Sol to share stage with Burna Boy, 50 Cent & more top artists [Full List]
Sauti Sol will be making their 2nd appearance at the festival having first appeared in 2021.
The three-day festival which will be held between the 28th and 30th of June 2023, will bring together top artists from the African continent, who will share the stage with other acts from around the globe.
Nigeria produced most acts in the performance lineup, led by Burna Boy who will be making his third appearance, Asake, Ayra Starr, Oxlade, Victony and Fire Boy DML.
50 Cent, Booba and Vegedream are also set to entertain attendees of the festival.
The 2022 edition saw Diamond Platnumz represent the East African region in the festival which Nigerian artists heavily headline again.
Here is the full list of artists set to perform at the festival:
Burna Boy
50 Cent
Booba
Asake
Aya Nakamura
Fire Boy DML
Tayc
BNXN
Vegedream
Black Sherif
Ayra Starr
Oxlade
The Compozers
Nelson Freitas
Gabzy
Sauti Sol
Soraia Ramos
Victony
MS Banks
Gyakie
Camidoh, among others
