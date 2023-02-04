ADVERTISEMENT
US-based Kenyan rapper Volvexzshawa drops much-anticipated album 'Focus'

Amos Robi

Volvexzshawa's first album 'I'm on my way' was dropped in November 2020

US-based Kenyan rapper Volvexzshawa
US-based Kenyan rapper Volvexzshawa

US-based Kenyan rapper Volvexzshawa has dropped his latest album 'Focus' and he says it is prime for the market after years of bubbling under.

The title of the album he says is a reminder for him to let go of everything and focus on his craft.

The artiste who grew up in Nairobi and South Carolina, says the two different cultures shaped his music career after several false starts, a journey that he was greatly discouraged by friends and family.

"My crew and I were busy look-ing for the right name to the compilation of my five single albums and I just relaxed after hours of thinking then snap!! got it. Focus," he said in an interview.

US-based Kenyan rapper Volvexzshawa
Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Top 22 Kenyan albums and EPs released in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Currently, he is planning to work with several artists who he says are also mentoring him, as well as providing inspiration and guidance.

They include Kenyan rappers Khaligraph Jones and Naiboi, whom he says has helped him to be the artiste he is today.

"Making good music is not cheap and that is why I have to be careful with my products. I'm looking forward to working with Khaligraph, Nyashinski, Wakad inali, Sauti Soul and Femi One," he added.

In yet another interview, he explained why he took a break from the music industry.

He said to be in the industry, one needs money to be able to promote their projects.

"I mean, you can't promote yourself. Plus no matter how talented you are, no producer is going to produce your music for free," he said.

US-based Kenyan rapper Volvexzshawa
Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 10 most promising East African musicians in 2023 [Spotify List]

"I went to hustle since music was not yet paying me, so I had to hustle and grind hard to get money to continue pushing my talent."

His first single album release, 'I'm on my way', was released in November 2020.

