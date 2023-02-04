US-based Kenyan rapper Volvexzshawa drops much-anticipated album 'Focus'

The title of the album he says is a reminder for him to let go of everything and focus on his craft.

The artiste who grew up in Nairobi and South Carolina, says the two different cultures shaped his music career after several false starts, a journey that he was greatly discouraged by friends and family.

"My crew and I were busy look-ing for the right name to the compilation of my five single albums and I just relaxed after hours of thinking then snap!! got it. Focus," he said in an interview.

Currently, he is planning to work with several artists who he says are also mentoring him, as well as providing inspiration and guidance.

They include Kenyan rappers Khaligraph Jones and Naiboi, whom he says has helped him to be the artiste he is today.

"Making good music is not cheap and that is why I have to be careful with my products. I'm looking forward to working with Khaligraph, Nyashinski, Wakad inali, Sauti Soul and Femi One," he added.

In yet another interview, he explained why he took a break from the music industry.

He said to be in the industry, one needs money to be able to promote their projects.

"I mean, you can't promote yourself. Plus no matter how talented you are, no producer is going to produce your music for free," he said.

"I went to hustle since music was not yet paying me, so I had to hustle and grind hard to get money to continue pushing my talent."