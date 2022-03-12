Scar is the number 1 lyricist in Kenya - Khaligraph Jones declares

Speaking during a private listening session of his new album, Jones said that Scar deserves the props because he is doing justice to the hip-hop game.

“I can confidently say he is the number lyricist in Kenya right now, Khaligraph Jones has said it! Right now I’m playing on a different league so Scar is the best," Jones affirmed.

Papa Jones went on to reveal little know details about his relationship with Wakadinali, saying he met the group in 2012 when they were still amateurs in the industry.

“When I see hip hop fans trying to compare me and Wakadinali and even try to create some sort of beef but they don’t know Khaligraph Jones is the one who took Wakadinali to Big Beatz back in 2012. And when I see them make big moves, I feel proud because I know where these kids came from, and seeing them rise to a point where they are among the biggest names in the industry makes me happy.

"The war is not amongst us but against poverty. When I see a guy like Scar, when I call and ask if he can hook me up with Sh20,000 for example and he tells me he has Sh30,000 that makes me happy because I feel we are headed in the right direction," the rapper explained.

On the other hand, Jones described Genge musician Mejja as the most humble artiste he has ever met and worked with.

“Mejja is one of the most humble guys I have ever met, with a clean heart. God bless him so much. He came to studio and we never had issues and we made a classic. God bless Mejja,” Khaligraph Jones narrated.