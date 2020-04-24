Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones has for the first time revealed why he does not have a collabo with WCB boss Diamond Platnumz.

While speaking to his fans via Instagram Live, the father of one said that he tried to follow up on a possible collaboration with the Tanzanian singer but it did not materialize.

He went on to say that he talked to Chibu Dangote’s managers about a collaboration between them, but he does not know what happened along the way.

Mwambie anipigie simu – Khaligraph Jones speaks on collabo with Diamond Platnumz

“Diamond anataka collabo? Mwambie anaipigie simu. I tried to pursue the matter but unfortunately it did not materialize. I was talking to his people, the managers and whatever but they never, you know, didn’t materialize. I don’t know what the fuck happened you know. It is what it is,” said Papa Jones who was responding to questions from fans.

Collabo with Davido

In the Instagram Live, Khali was asked if he was working on a collabo with Nigerian singer Davido, to which he responded saying that he would like to work with him.

David Adeleke [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

He however, pointed out that it will solely depend on if Davido will accept his invitation to have a collaboration, as he added that he is hopeful it will come to pass.

“If he accepts my collaboration invitation then definitely I would wanna work with the guy but you know how these niggas be. Hopefully one day it gets to happen,” said Mr Jones.

He also addressed many other questions in the interactive session he had with his fans including alleged beefs with other artistes and his young family.