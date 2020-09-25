African Pop Star, singer, Nadia Mukami has become the latest Kenyan celebrity to join the more than one million followers club, on Instagram.

In an update seen by Pulse Live, the singer thanked everyone who has supported her to getting to a million followers.

She also mentioned that her YouTube channel has also been growing alongside her social media followers and she is only 30K subscribers shy of the 200K subscribers’ mark.

Nadia Mukami joins the millionaires club

“1MILLION FOLLOWERS 🙏🏻🙆‍♀️🙌🏾🔥🔥Thank you so much❤️💕 170k Subscribers on Youtube that means road to 200k 🙆‍♀️🙏🏻Thank you again!💕💕 Hoodies like the one above now available on @mwihoko_fashions #AfricanPopStar #africanpopstartheep,” wrote Ms Nadia.

This comes three weeks after she was awarded the Silver Plaque by the YouTube Community, for surpassing the 100,000 subscribers mark on her YouTube Channel.

A thankful Nadia Mukami shared the good news via Instagram, saluting her fans for always supporting her music.

“My Silver plaque is here✊😁 For surpassing 100k Subscribers on YouTube🇰🇪 Million Dollar Link on Bio #AfricanPopStar,” shared Nadia Mukami.

Nadia Mukami’s fans went on to congratulate her for the 1 million subscribers’ achievement;

tressahtrestar You deserve all these dear umekuwa unatupa mziki mzuri team Nadia forever

the_real_migheal Congrats

toph_y You doing a great job

johny254_ Kwa nitaweka mkandarasi....nitajenga daraja la mapenzi....I ❤️ Nadia mukami

silaw.sang zidi kutamba kanadiaa 😍😍

_b.i.g_man_ We here for you🙌😂

dipeepee Congratulations beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

eric.reinhard Tupatie new song for next president akifungua club on Tuesday tubanjuke nae

house_of_alanad Sio juju ni maombi🙌🙌

healthy_fitke Good job shawriee 💃💃🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

not_your_ordinary_queen My all time favourite Lady congratulations😍😍

westlands_niccur__ Nadia Ulikuwa Uomoke You're Doing Good In The Industry joh....My Top Crush❤️❤️❤️

beenlyon_official Congratulations Amazing work 🙏

selectorkevoh congratulations, this is dopeness 🔥🔥🔥🔥👏