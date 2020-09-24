On Wednesday, Media Personality Willis Raburu put up a tweet confessing how he misses his late daughter Adana.

The short and precise message that reads "I miss my daughter... RIP" triggered emotions among his followers, with many encouraging him to stay strong as others made a prayer for him.

“I miss my daughter, RIP,” reads Raburu’s tweet.

Willis Raburu

Unpleasant Things

Raburu and his wife Marya Prude lost their baby back in January this year an incident that took a toll on the two.

Just the other day, the Citizen TV presenter disclosed that talking about the loss always makes him emotional. He also said that it was a very trying time for him and his wife Marya Prude, because many people lashed out at them by saying unpleasant things and that is the time he got to know his true friends.

“It was a very trying time and talking about it sometimes makes me very emotional so I try not to, but you are advised to. All I can say is that so many people came out and lashed at us saying very many bad things. But for me, that’s when you get to know your friends. That happened to us. It’s something I think about every day. It is very difficult. I don’t think people understand what that kind of loss does to you because I don’t think there’s any day yenye inapita that I don’t get affected,” said Willis Raburu.

In January, Raburu penned down a letter to his late daughter saying;

“My beautiful daughter, some days are easy some days are so hard. Today I woke up trying to imagine what it would be like to watch you sleep, ( that’s the only image I have of you) what it be like you hold warm fingers, what a sleepless night would feel like. What it would be like to go to work tired Koz you kept me up at night, who you would look like now? what color of your skin? if you would drink as much milk as I did when I was your age. My daughter, you are an angel now, or so they tell me and when I look up to the sky sometimes I cry, sometimes I sometimes I laugh,I want you to make so much noise in heaven, or in the multi-verse you are in".

