Alikiba's heartwarming birthday message to ex-wife Amina Khalef

The two got divorced last year, but Alikiba's message showed that they are still on good terms and have a strong co-parenting relationship.

In his message, Alikiba referred to Amina as 'mama watoto', which means mother of children in Swahili, and asked Allah to grant her heart's desires.

"Happy birthday mama watoto, ALLAH akupe hitaji lako la moyo," read the caption on Alikiba's post.

The message was accompanied by a video of Alikiba spending time with their sons, showing his love and devotion to his family.

Alikiba and Amina Khalef got married in 2018 in a lavish Muslim wedding ceremony that was attended by celebrities and dignitaries from across East Africa.

A year later, word emerged that the couple's marriage was on the rocks with accusations of infidelity from Amina Khalef.

Khalef added that she faced verbal abuse from her in-laws, which she says began about six months into their marriage. In February 2022, she filed for divorce at a Kadhi court in Mombasa.

Khalef in the divorce papers demanded Sh200,000 monthly upkeep for her and their two children as well as medical cover for them.

In an October 11, 2022, Instagram update, Amina who goes celebrated being ‘officially free’ indicating she had concluded her divorce from the bongo star. She went on to delete all posts of Alikiba from her page.

