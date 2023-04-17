The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Alikiba's heartwarming birthday message to ex-wife Amina Khalef

Amos Robi

Alikiba and Khalef parted ways in 2022 after four years of marriage

Alikiba and ex-wife Amina Khalef
Alikiba and ex-wife Amina Khalef

Tanzanian singer Alikiba has proved that his relationship with his ex-wife Amina Khalef goes beyond the bounds of their divorce.

The two got divorced last year, but Alikiba's message showed that they are still on good terms and have a strong co-parenting relationship.

In his message, Alikiba referred to Amina as 'mama watoto', which means mother of children in Swahili, and asked Allah to grant her heart's desires.

"Happy birthday mama watoto, ALLAH akupe hitaji lako la moyo," read the caption on Alikiba's post.

The message was accompanied by a video of Alikiba spending time with their sons, showing his love and devotion to his family.

Alikiba spending time with his two sons
Alikiba spending time with his two sons Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Amina and Ali Kiba met and why they kept their relationship private

Alikiba and Amina Khalef got married in 2018 in a lavish Muslim wedding ceremony that was attended by celebrities and dignitaries from across East Africa.

A year later, word emerged that the couple's marriage was on the rocks with accusations of infidelity from Amina Khalef.

Khalef added that she faced verbal abuse from her in-laws, which she says began about six months into their marriage. In February 2022, she filed for divorce at a Kadhi court in Mombasa.

Khalef in the divorce papers demanded Sh200,000 monthly upkeep for her and their two children as well as medical cover for them.

Alikiba’s wife Amina Khalef finally reveals details how she met the Bongo star
Alikiba’s wife Amina Khalef finally reveals details how she met the Bongo star ece-auto-gen

READ: Alikiba reveals lucrative business venture earning him big bucks

In an October 11, 2022, Instagram update, Amina who goes celebrated being ‘officially free’ indicating she had concluded her divorce from the bongo star. She went on to delete all posts of Alikiba from her page.

Khalef said attempts to resolve and restore their marriage proved futile as Alikiba remained non-committal to their marriage; hence the marriage broke down with no hope of being salvaged.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
