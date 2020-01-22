Kenyan rapper Natalie Florence Kutoto popularly known as Noti Flow has disclosed that she quit going to church because of a pastor.

According to the rapper, she found it hard to trust pastors after one, who everyone thought was a saint asked to have an affair with her.

Ms Noti went on to say that this particular pastor was married and she didn’t want to ruin the respect the pastor had from church members.

I quit Church because of a pastor – Noti Flow

She stated that despite this, she has remained a Christian and always prays to God.

“Yes I’m a Christian, I pray but I don’t really go to church. I pray every day. Churches nowadays especially this Nairobi ones are fake. I find it hard to trust them especially pastors because nimewai katiwa na pastor mwenye watu walikuwa wanaamini kabisa. First of all he had a wife and everyone thought he was holy and all. I was a bit younger and this is the first time I’m speaking about it coz I didn’t want to ruin his reputation,” said Noti Flow.

Upbringing

The Kamatia hit maker who spoke on Mseto East Africa also disclosed that she was brought up in a strict home with her mother being a pastor.

I quit Church because of a pastor – Noti Flow

Noti mentioned that her father is a former politician and was the strict one of the two parents, and he would always punish her and the siblings whenever they were wrong.

In the interview, she also talked about other things that have been going on in her life, including her recent breakup with rapper turned socialite boyfriend Colonel Mustapha.