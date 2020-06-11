Otile Brown explains why he’s not releasing new music until next year

Kenyan RnB singer Otile Brown has explained why he will not be releasing any new music to his fans, until next year (2021).

Speaking in a recent interview, the singer said that he has already released five songs this year, plus an album and will take the rest of the year shooting videos to songs in his album.

He went on to say that if in any case, he will be releasing any song, it will be collabos owned by other artistes who will have worked with him.

“This year nimetoa ngoma kama tano na mwaka haujaisha na album. So right now I’m not releasing any song unless it’s a collabo ya mtu mwingine si collabo yangu. I’m not dropping any new music till next year, I’ll be just shooting videos za hizo ngoma coz ngoma zote ni kali,” said Otile Brown.

The Ayana singer also explained why he chose to have a picture of himself without pants as his Just in Love Album cover.

According to Otile, his team could not come up with an idea that impressed him for the album cover and since his tailor had already brought the suit for the cover, he decided to take off the pants and took the photo.

“My tailor had brought me a suit and tukafikiria kwamba nikivaa tu hii suti nikiingia kwenye set itakuwa tu ni the normal Otile we are used to that, suit kila time. So, how can we make it different, I just took off my pants and we were good to go,” said Otile Brown.