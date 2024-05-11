The sports category has moved to a new website.

Radio Africa CEO wins Lifetime Achievement Award as new stars emerge [List of winners]

Charles Ouma

Radio Africa Group CEO Patrick Quarcoo receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the AllAfrica Media Leaders’ Summit awards gala
Radio Africa Group CEO Patrick Quarcoo has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, by the AllAfrica Media Leaders’ Summit.

Quarcoo received the award at a glamorous event that went down at Glee Hotel in Runda, Nairobi on Thursday, May 9.

The award was in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the growth of journalism in the continent, having played a leading role in shaping the media landscape in the continent.

He accepted the award at the AllAfrica Gala Dinner and Excellence Award Ceremony, dedicating it to journalists in the continent.

In his acceptance speech, Quarcoo called for more innovation and investment in the media to create products that transform countries.

"Thank you so much for the award. I want to dedicate this award to hundreds of journalists in Africa. For everybody who joins my organisation I tell them that we must create incredible media products that change countries.

"We have an incredible responsibility to listen to our market and shape minds to make it happen." Quarcoo noted.

Radio Africa Group CEO Patrick Quarcoo receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the AllAfrica Media Leaders’ Summit awards gala
The event saw also saw other notable personalities and upcoming stars recognized for their excellence.

Dr Akinwumi Adesina bagged the AllAfrica Titan Leadership Award in recognition of his exceptional contribution in economic transformation and human development in the continent.

Hope Nabalayo scooped the inaugural Wangari Maathai Young Journalist Award in recognition of the best use of digital tools for youth engagement in journalism.

Nation Media Group’s Zachary Nyakweba was the first runners up and Kairu Karega(2nd runners up.)

Nation Media Group’s Zachary Nyakweba with his award [Courtesy]
The African Export-Import Bank award for excellence in African Regional Integration Journalism was scooped by Boason Omofaye who was honoured for elevating journalism standards and driving African development and economic transformation through insightful reporting.

The event brought together over 300 African media owners and operators, government officials, corporate leaders, academics, civil society champions, and development partners to discuss the business of media and the critical role it must play in shaping Africa’s future.

The theme for the 2024 Summit is Re-engineering African Media in Times of Critical Transformation.

