Rayvanny throws shade at Harmonize over allegations of Buying Fake YouTube Views

Vanny Boy made the statement after his Collabo with Congelese superstar, Innoss’B clocked 1 million views within One Day.

Rayvanny’s words comes after Harmonize's signee Angella jumped from 670K Views to 1 million views within Hours through her song #Nobody.

On the other hand, Harmonize’s song #Attitude has stagnated at 8.8 million views on YouTube for Days now.

“Raha Ya Mtihani Asahihishe Mwalimu SIO wanafunzi Wenyewe Vichakani. ETI 100/100 Kumbe hata Mtihani Hawajafanya. Number One for Music/ Number One Now or for all YouTube Videos. Ushauri Wa Bure: Heshimu YouTube Account Zenu. It’s Money …Sifa zina Mwisho #Chui Number 0ne” wrote Rayvanny.

On April 23rd, Konde Music Worldwide CEO Harmonize broke Diamond Platnumz’s record after the Audio to his Collabo Awilo Longomba and H Baba #Attitude hit 100K views within 44 Minutes.

However, on April 24th, Harmonize was forced to issue a statement after YouTube views to his Collabo with Awilo Longomba dropped from 900K to 700K.

Harmonize beef with Rayvanny started after Vanny Boy leaked his private messages and videos with Paula Kajala who is the daughter to his ex, Frida Kajala.