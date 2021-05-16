RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Should I be finding Njugush attractive?- Anne Kansiime

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

The way he looks like Skylanta without dreads- Kansiime

Kansiime and Njugush
Kansiime and Njugush Kansiime and Njugush Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrated Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime has elicited quite the reactions after she jokingly said that she would be finding Kenyan Comedian Njugush attractive.

Recommended articles

In a social media post, Kansiime noted that the comedian looks like her boyfriend and baby daddy, Skylanta.

“This photo has been playing tricks on me all morning. Is it just me or should i be finding @blessednjugush attractive too🙈 because the way he looks like @skylantagram without dreads🤔🤔#sharedblessings indeed”

Njugush and Skylanta
Njugush and Skylanta Njugush and Skylanta Pulse Live Kenya

Kansiime and Skylanta have been together for a while and welcomed their son, Selassie Ataho with Kansiime captioning, “My sins have truly been forgiven.”Kansiime baby

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke