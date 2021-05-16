Celebrated Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime has elicited quite the reactions after she jokingly said that she would be finding Kenyan Comedian Njugush attractive.
Should I be finding Njugush attractive?- Anne Kansiime
The way he looks like Skylanta without dreads- Kansiime
Kansiime and Njugush Pulse Live Kenya
In a social media post, Kansiime noted that the comedian looks like her boyfriend and baby daddy, Skylanta.
“This photo has been playing tricks on me all morning. Is it just me or should i be finding @blessednjugush attractive too🙈 because the way he looks like @skylantagram without dreads🤔🤔#sharedblessings indeed”
Kansiime and Skylanta have been together for a while and welcomed their son, Selassie Ataho with Kansiime captioning, “My sins have truly been forgiven.”Kansiime baby
