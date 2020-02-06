Gospel singer Linet Munyali aka Size 8 has spoken on moving from being a singer to a preacher in the coming days.

While responding to a question on whether she was making strides towards opening her own church, the mother of two said there is too much politics in church and it’s definitely a no for her.

She went on to state that she already is in full-time ministry, noting that she is very willing to go where the Holy Spirit will lead her.

Size 8 speaks on opening Church and becoming a preacher

“No! Church politics, no! I already have a full-time ministry. But I am willing to go as the spirit leads,” said the singer.

This comes more than a year after Size 8 graduated from Harvesters Global Church Bible Training school as a qualified pastor.

She went on to begin a Fellowship Ministry that has been going on for more than a year together with her Gospel DJ husband at CPF Building along Parliament Road.

Size together with other Christian faithful have been converging there every Wednesday from 5.30pm for prayers and this could have prompted the question on whether the power couple was planning to have their own church up and running.

In the interview with Standard, the two also opened up on many other aspects of their lives that most of their followers know nothing about.