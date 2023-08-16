Stevo Simple Boy shares real reason behind his desire for Ngesh as 2nd wife

This is despite the fact that Ngesh sent a clear warning that she was not interested in any of his romantic advances.

Why Stevo Simple Boy wants to make Ngesh his 2nd wife

During an interview with local media houses on August 14, Stevo Simple Boy explained why it is necessary for Ngesh to be his wife.

He praised Ngesh's beauty and expressed a desire for them to spend time together to find out if they connect.

"Ngesh is a beautiful girl, naturally blessed. I'd like her to come and talk to me so we can see if we can get along," he stated.

Stevo Simple Boy - Napenda kienyeji

Answering the question of whether he wished to have multiple wives, the 'Mihadarati' hitmaker pointed out that there exists a gender imbalance in the country's demographics.

"Sahi kuna wanaume wengi wanamtaka lakini kuna wale pia wanakuja kudandia umaarufu wake kisha wamuachilie," he said.

Stevo emphasised his preference for low-maintenance women, commonly referred to as 'kienyeji'. He praised these women for their respect for marriage and their partners.

"Mimi sijapenda madem wa Nairobi, wa ushago - vienyeji. Unajua vienyeji wanajua kuheshimu ndoa.Wanajua kuheshimu mwanaume.

"Lakini wa Nairobi saa ngapi apake makeup, saa ngapi apikie wanaume unaona. Haimake sense, " Simple Boy said.

According to the singer, his wife Grace is very understanding of the situation and has allowed him to pursue Ngesh.

"Mke wangu ako sawa. Mke wangu pia ananielewa. Lazima uangalie kivutio, kuchovyachovya," he said.

Stevo Simple Boy warns Ngesh about opportunistic men

Stevo acknowledged that there are challenges of dating in the spotlight. He cautioned Ngesh that some men might be drawn to her solely because of her newfound fame.

He shed light on the reality that fame could attract both genuine affection and opportunistic intentions.

