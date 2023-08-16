The sports category has moved to a new website.

Stevo Simple Boy shares real reason behind his desire for Ngesh as 2nd wife

Lynet Okumu

Stevo Simple Boy gets candid about his motives for wanting Ngesh as 2nd wife

Musician Stevo Simple Boy

Kenyan singer Stevo Simple Boy has confirmed his desire and willingness to marry Gengetone artist Ngesh as his second wife.

Recommended articles

This is despite the fact that Ngesh sent a clear warning that she was not interested in any of his romantic advances.

During an interview with local media houses on August 14, Stevo Simple Boy explained why it is necessary for Ngesh to be his wife.

Stevo Simple Boy
Stevo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 3 celebrities who Stevo Simple Boy professed undying love for

He praised Ngesh's beauty and expressed a desire for them to spend time together to find out if they connect.

"Ngesh is a beautiful girl, naturally blessed. I'd like her to come and talk to me so we can see if we can get along," he stated.

Answering the question of whether he wished to have multiple wives, the 'Mihadarati' hitmaker pointed out that there exists a gender imbalance in the country's demographics.

"Sahi kuna wanaume wengi wanamtaka lakini kuna wale pia wanakuja kudandia umaarufu wake kisha wamuachilie," he said.

Stevo Simple Boy
Stevo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Stevo Simple Boy's Sh200 ticket fee questioned by fans

Stevo emphasised his preference for low-maintenance women, commonly referred to as 'kienyeji'. He praised these women for their respect for marriage and their partners.

"Mimi sijapenda madem wa Nairobi, wa ushago - vienyeji. Unajua vienyeji wanajua kuheshimu ndoa.Wanajua kuheshimu mwanaume.

"Lakini wa Nairobi saa ngapi apake makeup, saa ngapi apikie wanaume unaona. Haimake sense, " Simple Boy said.

Stevo Simple Boy
Stevo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya

According to the singer, his wife Grace is very understanding of the situation and has allowed him to pursue Ngesh.

"Mke wangu ako sawa. Mke wangu pia ananielewa. Lazima uangalie kivutio, kuchovyachovya," he said.

Stevo acknowledged that there are challenges of dating in the spotlight. He cautioned Ngesh that some men might be drawn to her solely because of her newfound fame.

He shed light on the reality that fame could attract both genuine affection and opportunistic intentions.

READ: Stivo Simple Boy is stressed & broke - wife claims

In January 2023, Stevo Simple Boy, surprised everyone after introducing Grace Atieno as his wife.

