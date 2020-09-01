Award-Winning singer cum Switch TV host Joyce Omondi has been appointed as the Uhai Haircare Brand Ambassador in Kenya.

Uhai announced that Ms Omondi has been tasked to market their products in Kenya, with respect to distribution, design, content and promotion.

“We are so excited to be working with Joyce Omondi on expanding Uhai’s presence in Kenya. She embodies the values we cherish at Uhai and will be a great advocate for the brand,” said Susan Edwards, Uhai’s Founder and CEO of S Squared Ventures, LLC.

Switch TV's Joyce Omondi.

Uhai Family

An excited Ms Omondi also shared the good news stating that she was happy to join the Uhai family as their Ambassador in Kenya.

“I’m thrilled to join the Uhai family and look forward to helping my audience achieve their own hair care goals by experiencing these great, quality products at an affordable price. Uhai’s brand was born right here in Kenya a few years ago. So, it’s such an honor for me to be part of its homecoming in celebrating our strong, beautiful, African hair,” Said Joyce Omondi.

Brand Ambassador

In another post on Instagram, Joyce wrote; "Some exciting news fam. Thanks to your support over the years, I'm so thrilled to share that I've been named @uhaihair's brand ambassador for Kenya! 😭🙌🏾✨ *SCREAMS!!!* I'm SO grateful 🙏🏾 for this opportunity to celebrate the beauty of our natural hair and look forward to sharing my journey and engaging with you all!

To celebrate, the amazing team at @uhaihair have hooked us up with a 5% discount on ALL PRODUCTS if you use the code REJOYCE on the Kenya site (Link in bio).⠀Look out for lots of tips, how-tos and other fun surprises coming soon!”.

Waihiga Mwaura's reaction

Joyce Omondi’s Husband Waihiga Mwaura was thrilled by his Wife’s new deal, saying he is a proud husband.

“What a wonderful way to begin this new month💥💥💥. I am such a #ProudHusband to this phenomenal woman @joyceomondi Thank you God and I believe that this is just the beginning💯💯💯. Folks checkout Kenya.uhaihair.com for that amazing discount...use the code 'REJOYCE' & get 5% off your next order" said Waihiga Mwaura.

Uhai haircare brand is a US (Chicago, Illinois) based company that has now spread its wings to Kenya. Its owned by S Squared Ventures, LLC: who deal with all natural, sulfate-mineral-paraben-cruelty free beauty brand with high quality African ingredients such as superfood baobab, coconut oil and shea butter.

