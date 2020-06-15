Media personality Jalang’o has been thrown at the center of Tanasha Donna and his gay bestie’s drama after being accused of advising the singer to delete a video of Mpenzi Chokuu jamming to her (Donna) latest release Sawa.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Mpenzi Chokuu alleged that the Milele FM presenter advised Donna to pull down his video from her Instagram and she listened.

“So Tanasha posted a video of me Dancing to her song SAWA, then Chietha Jalang’o told her to delete it and sis deleted it! Awuoro!!” wondered Mpenzi Chokuu,

Chokuu's post

Deadbeat men

The two (Chokuu and Donna) used to be very close with Chokuu always supporting her craft but his recent rant seems to be sending a different message. Things have changed.

In April, Mpenzi Chokuu raised eyebrows among his followers after taking a jibe at women who still date Deadbeat men. His post came at a time Ms Donna had disclosed that Diamond was not taking care of his son financially.

Chokuu

“If you see somebody Baby Daddy not doing shit for their Child, not even trying to spend time or be in his child’s life. How the Fuck can you as a woman date him? Let alone get pregnant by the Muthafucka then lay your ass up under him knowing he got some of y’all bitches Foul and been foul, but you know everybody ain’t going to like or feel this status because they know the bitch I’m talking about,” wrote Mpenzi Chokuu.

The post ignited mixed reactions forcing him to issue a clarification saying; “Mwatuonea Gere na Tanasha! we ain’t beefing sis Chietha".