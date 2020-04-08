Political commentator Tony Gachoka has announced the suspension of his Political talk show (Pointblank) on Standard Group's KTN News, with immediate effect.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Gachoka said that his decision to suspend the show has been necessitated with how the spread of deadly novel coronavirus has changed the way most things are done.

He also called on Kenyans to adhere to the guidelines provided by Government as it aims to stop further spread of the deadly virus.

“Covid19 has affected how we interact, communicate & congregate @KTNNewsKE @StandardKenya it has changed how we decimate news & record interactive shows. I have decided to suspend #KTNPointblank with immediate effect until we can see the better end. Let's follow Government advice!” said Gachoka.

Siaya Senator James Orengo with KTN presenter Tony Gachoka (Twitter)

He added that he arrived at the decision to allow the country to focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic without distractions.

The KTN Pointblank host further noted that shooting the programme requires a lot of logistics which also means putting many lives at risk of contracting COVID-19.

“Covid19 means shooting a show with so many logistics puts many at risk. This includes crew, guest & myself. The other consideration for me was to allow the Country focus on the pandemic without any other sideshows. So for now #KTNPointblank with me will remain suspended,” said Tony Gachoka.

Gachoka has been hosting KTN Pointblank for about a year.