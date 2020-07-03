It’s another exciting week and #UhondoMtaani as is always the case is here to update you on the best of the entertainment world, and what you might have missed.

Let’s get down to the business of the day.

Anita Nderu arouses mixed reactions for hosting gays on her cooking show

Media Personality Anita Nderu caused a hullaballoo on social media after sharing a sneak peek of her hosting two gay men (Victor Maish and Romeo the Bossy) on her cooking show “The overdressed Cook”.

Ms. Nderu and her guests sexualized their conversation as they talked about pornography and other things.

In the video, a bottle of Fresh Fri cooking oil could be seen, prompting Netizens to conclude that Fresh Fri were sponsoring the show with product placement.

Following the virality of the video and the discussion around the video that bears LGBTQ members, Fresh Fri issued a statement stating that they had not engaged Ms. Nderu for any type of advertisement but thanked her for being their customer.

“Fresh Fri would like to state that we have not engaged Anita Nderu for product placement or any other advertising of any kind. However, we would like to thank her for being a Fresh Fri consumer. Fresh Fri is keen on delivering quality products that promote #HealthyLiving,” reads a statement from Fresh Fri.

Both Victor Maish and Romeo the Bossy have always been proud members of the LGBTQ community in Kenya.

Despite the explanation, Kenyans on Twitter found it hard to believe the Fresh Fri statement, as they went ahead to screenshot all videos from Ms. Nderu’s cooking show with the cooking oil strategically displayed.

Corazon Kwamboka announces pregnancy

Socialite Corazon Kwamboka announces pregnancy with this exquisite photo

Socialite cum lawyer Corazon Kwamboka is set to be a mom after announcing pregnancy with a cute baby bump photo as she looks forward to welcoming a new born into this world.

An excited Kwamboka, said that she is grateful and happy to be carrying another life inside her.

The bootylicious socialite also pointed out that in January last year she was almost giving up on getting pregnant based on the fact that she had been diagnosed with Endometriosis.

“If someone told me January last year that I’d be feeling you kick deep in my belly at the sound of your father’s voice, I’d most definitely think they were deranged! Endometriosis had crippled my dreams of birthing a child. But here we are. A pleasant and welcomed surprise. I can’t wait to meet you. Hold you and teach you EVERYTHING I know," read Part of her post.

Although, Ms Kwamboka didn’t reveal the name or face of the man who is responsible for the pregnancy, she mentioned that he has other kids and she likes how he takes care of them.

“To the baby’s father; I couldn’t have chosen a better person to do this with. I see the good in you and how you raise your own and I know my child will be loved ETERNALLY,” wrote Ms Kwamboka.

Ken Mijungu fired from NTV

Ken Mijungu

NTV news anchor Ken Mijungu was among a number of employees sacked by Nation Media Group this week.

Confirming the news, Ken posted a message on social media in which he expressed bitterness over the manner in which he was let go.

The journalist stated: "7 years...summed up in a two-page letter..." indicating that the news may have taken him aback.

He, however, still expressed gratitude to his now former employer for the opportunity accorded to him during his stint at the media house.

"The axe fell @NTVnewsroom and I was on its way. 7 years in those corridors summed up in a two page letter of termination. We live to fight another day. Thanks to God, He remains the greatest, thank you @ntvkenya for the opportunity and thank you for always staying tuned," he tweeted on Friday.

A few days ago, Nation Media Group (NMG) announced a re-organization that would see a good number of journalists fired.

Jalang’o pens down emotional message to fans as he addresses comedians and artistes deaths

Jalang'o

Comedian and radio presenter Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o has penned down an emotional appeal to fans and comedians, as he addressed the issue of the increased comedian and artiste deaths in the country.

In a long post, Heavy J Baba called on fans not to assume that they are rich, just because they see them (comedians) on TV and they should stop judging them because they are normal people.

He went on to mention that the judging and setting standards for these comedians is what drives them into depression because fans have set standards for them, which they cannot meet.

Jalang’o’s words come days after the death of Churchill show comedian Kasee, who is reported to have passed on while on his way home. Other reports said the comedian might have fallen into depression.

Jalas as he is known by others told artistes and comedians that success takes time and they must be patient to get to where those who have made it are.

He used himself as an example, stating that he started his career back in 2005 at the Kenya National Theatre (KNT), and asked them to trust the process.

He also asked the comedians to reach out to them whenever they have challenges, as he reminded them that alcohol and drugs only takes away their problems for a short time.

DJ Evolve speaks out for the first time

Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve during his first TV interview since shooting incident involving Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

On, Monday emotions ran high as Felix Orinda popularly known as DJ Evolve narrated his pain and struggles for the first time since being discharged from Hospital.

Speaking to NTV, DJ Evolve who is currently numb from his mid-torso downwards, disclosed that he cannot do anything for himself, and fully depends on other people to do things for him.

In the interview, Orinda struggled with speech due to a tube that has been attached to his neck to help sanction and clear his air way.

"I’m Okay generally, I’m doing better as opposed to when it first happened. I was really traumatized at the beginning but I learnt to live with it. At least nowadays I can be able to sleep, but before I couldn’t sleep at all, I kept having flash backs of the fateful day. I needed medication to put me to sleep," said DJ Evolve.

Evolve who is recuperating at home, mentioned that his health is slowly improving as he can now move his hands a bit, something that was not possible before.

“I’m slightly able to move my limbs (Hands), that’s the much I can do, but I can’t be able to move my arms. Not really, because these were my tools of trade, so when I don’t have them there is no way I can be able to work. But generally, looking at it, its better because I can move them, but before I couldn’t do that. I’m currently …just here. There is nothing I do for myself, so I’m fully dependent on people do to things for me," narrated DJ Evolve.

Asked whether he has forgiven the person who shot him, DJ Evolve said;

“I left that to God and I’m waiting for the justice system to see what will go through. But aside from that, I don’t have anything else to say.”

Andrew Kibe quits Kiss 100

Andrew Kibe quits Kiss 100

Kiss 100 presenter Andrew Kibe has announced that he has parted ways with the station about a year after joining the Radio Africa Group owned radio station.

In a tweet, the controversial radio host said that it has been a good run, and he will miss working with his co-host Kamene Goro, with whom they co-hosted the Kiss Breakfast every morning.

“It's been real watu nguyas. I will miss all your nonsense in the morning especially @KameneGoro @Kiss100kenya #KameneAndKibe,” tweeted Kibe.

He however, did not divulge further into why he was leaving the station and where he is heading to next.

Kamene Goro with whom they co-hosted the Kiss Breakfast together responded to Kibe’s tweet with the following words, “Si poa......”

Kibe’s departure came a few days after comedian and radio presenter Jalang’o hinted that he will be heading back to Radio Africa Group, where he started his radio career.