Rapper Henry Ohanga popularly known as Octopizzo has cautioned his counterpart King Kaka never to share a photo they took together a few years ago alongside Khaligraph Jones, saying it’s of poor quality.

On Monday, Kaka shared the TBT photo, trying to act as a mediator between the two rappers who have been beefing over time, but Octo opted to divert his attention and address the picture in question.

“@khaligraph_jones @octopizzo waseee manze tumeGrind sana ndio tufike hapa , let’s not loose sight of the journey. Nothing but love.” King Kaka captioned the photo.

File Image- Octopizzo, King Kaka and Khaligraph Jones

Octo reacts

In a quick rejoinder, the Number Nane finest, warned that; “Buda niko na picha nyingi sana safi safi, usiwai post picha yangu Mbovu kama hio tena.

Unafanya drip yangu ifanane na yenyu. That Drip is expensive my friend”.

The Kaka Empire CEO reverted back saying if he (Octopizzo) doesn’t want the photo to be used, then they should meet (the three of them) and take a new one that is up to standards.

“Hahahahaha unakuwanga na mambo. Basi tutakutana tupige mpya ndio mkiBeef nipost,” added King Kaka.

Octopizzo beefing with Papa Jones

King Kaka’s post comes at a time Octo and Papa Jones seems to have renewed their beef over allegations of buying YouTube views.

“Woi Woi woi Rada Ni Chafu ,IEBC wacheze Chini pale Youtube,Lwanda Magere Lagacy Dropping any Time , Subscribe right now, #respecttheogs.

@Octopizzo please stop adding Bots on my views so that it also looks like am buying views like you, this is your work pleased stop it,” read Khaligraph’s post.

King Kaka and Khaligraph Jones

However, Octo hit back saying;

“Kuna ngoima flani tangu ianze kudoz na pointi amechanganikiwa, pereka hizo mixed feelings kwa bedroom nani.

Ambieni hio panya nono ipunguze matumbo kwanza ndio iniongeleshe, Acha kunitajataja mse. Ngoma zao hazitrend bila DON kwa mention 😂😂 Eka familia yote IG ndio ngoma isonge nani ☠️ 'Wameshona lakini mi ndio Tailor Men!"