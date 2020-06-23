Vanessa Mdee responds to pregnancy reports

Tanzanian songbird, Vanessa Mdee has responded to widely circulated reports she is pregnant and expecting her first child with Nigerian-American boyfriend Rotimi.

Speaking during a live Question and Answer session with her fans on YouTube, Mdee was asked when the baby was due by a section of her fans and she responded saying that she is not yet pregnant.

She went on to show her flat belly to the fans, just to clear any doubts from the fans who would not believe her.

“Watu wanauliza vipi kuhusu mtoto. No, sina mimba bado. Not yet. But soon,” responded Vanessa Mdee.

During the session, she further explained why she chose to quit music and the things she has set her eyes on as she stays in the United States with her boyfriend.

This comes a few days after she revealed that she was done with the business of music terming the industry as Demonic.

Vee Money further stated that she is on a mission to be an advocate for honesty, beauty and what facing your demons can do for you.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but my mission is to be a light. I know that I would probably disappoint a few people and that’s Okay, I know that my fans don’t wanna hear this but guess what am never be too far away from you, trust me. The reason why I had to leave the industry is because I needed to choose my life, the music industry is demonic. People will tell you half-truth about what really goes on, and the truth is I just wanna be an advocate for honesty and beauty and being a sincere advocate for what facing your demons can do for You,” she said in her podcast Deep Dive with Vanessa Mdee.

