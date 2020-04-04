I miss art, I’m going back to drawing and painting – Vera sidika

Did you know that Kenyan socialite and entrepreneur Vera Sidika could paint?

Well, the bootylicious beauty took to Instagram to reveal that she was going back to drawing and painting, a hobby she truly loved.

“Sweethearts I’m going back to drawing and painting. For Y’all that probably don’t know, I have talent in Art yup. I am artist. I’ll be creating a few art pieces soon an record an entire process while at it! Its about to be fun” said Vera.

In another Insta story, Ms Sidika revealed that before she got busy and neglected her talent, she used to paint.

“I had so much time on my hands before I got so busy and neglected my talent, but I’m back bishes” shared Vera.

Her revelation comes a few days after she disclosed that she would get a baby if she survives the Coronavirus pandemic, adding that life is too short to keep on postponing her desires.

“I miss my baby 😢😫😭If I survive this Covid19 I’m definitely making a baby 😝 Life is too short 🤭” said Vera Sidika.

The post got the attention of one cheeky user identified as Joni Kirrk, who decided to poke fun at the socialite saying she will definitely survive because COVID-19 is not meant for plastics but the human race only.

“You will for sure survive. Its not meant for plastics but human race,” jonikirrk ticled Ms Sidika.

Seeing the comment Vera replied; “@jonikirrk 😂😂 you’re going to Hell 🤣”

This prompted netizens to join the conversations teasing the Vera Sidika Beauty Parlour CEO, while others argued that it was mean for Joni Kirrk to make such a joke on Ms Sidika.

