The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Wahu emotionally recounts suffering 2 miscarriages before welcoming third child

Charles Ouma

Wahu got emotional as she shared how two successive miscarriages almost made her give up the dream of welcoming a third child into her family with Nameless

Celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu Kagwi
Celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu Kagwi

Renowned musician Wahu Kagwi has shared her deeply personal journey, including suffering two miscarriages before welcoming her lastborn child.

Recommended articles

Taking to Instagram on Friday, July 19, 2024, Wahu shared that she was on the verge of giving up when God answered her prayers with a pregnancy which she carried to term and delivered successfully.

The singer shared that while trying to get pregnant, doctors shared options like IVF but she was hesitant having lost two pregnancies.

“I had had 2 miscarriages in the last couple of years after really trying to get pregnant. Let me tell you...the pain.

“It was unbearable… so much heartache… doctors had told me I could still try again, maybe explore IVF and other alternatives, but there still was no guarantee that the pregnancy would “hold” … there’s never a guarantee.” Wahu shared on her insta stories.

READ: Media queen Joyce Gituro reveals the red flags she assumed & why her marriage failed

Celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu Kagwi
Celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu Kagwi Pulse Live Kenya

The two miscarriages had a profound impact on Wahu even as she tried getting a third baby.

“I couldn’t bear the thought of trying again, and then losing yet another pregnancy. So as much as I still wanted 3rd child, I gave up trying and said if God wanted to give me a baby, He would…1 year went by..2…3…nothing,” Wahu stated.

READ: King Kaka joins Wahu in quelling comments after fans overinterpreted his photo

She noted that seeing other women pregnant with their third children was a sufficient trigger not to give up on her dreams of welcoming a third child.

“Towards the end of 2021, I remember thinking..” give up the dream”…but anytime I saw a lady pregnant with her 3rd child…not 1st, or 2nd, or 4th…just 3rd…it was such a trigger for me… But I couldn’t keep feeling like this…so in January of 2022, one night…around midnight, I decided to exchange the pain for gratitude…I thanked God for the 2 children he had blessed me with,” she noted.

When she eventually conceived baby Shiru, Wahu sought professional help to cope up in light of the previous miscarriages that she had.

READ: Wahu Kagwi's wedding eve confession: A tale of tears, anxiety & sleeping pills

“Anyway, I was anxious my entire pregnancy with Shi. I was extremely excited, yet worried that something would happen…I couldn’t believe that God had just decided to hook me up …just like that??Is this what they call imposter syndrome? And that is why I was anxious about announcing publicly…” What if I did, and something happened?” she posed.

Renowned musician Wahu Kagwi
Renowned musician Wahu Kagwi Renowned musician Wahu Kagwi Pulse Live Kenya

The mother of three emphasized the importance of mental health services and counselling for anyone coming to terms with the loss of a child or pregnancy.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wahu emotionally recounts suffering 2 miscarriages before welcoming third child

Wahu emotionally recounts suffering 2 miscarriages before welcoming third child

Don’t try me – Zari scoffs as fight with in-laws over late husband’s property gets ugly

Don’t try me – Zari scoffs as fight with in-laws over late husband’s property gets ugly

Man who met his soulmate at Finance Bill demos shares details of their love story

Man who met his soulmate at Finance Bill demos shares details of their love story

It's a wrap! Shiksha Arora's final message as she exits KBC after 3 years

It's a wrap! Shiksha Arora's final message as she exits KBC after 3 years

Free nyama choma! Venue & dates for Kenyan's attempt to beat 80-hour Nyama Choma record

Free nyama choma! Venue & dates for Kenyan's attempt to beat 80-hour Nyama Choma record

Warm greetings: Citizen TV journalists showered with love after phone numbers leak

Warm greetings: Citizen TV journalists showered with love after phone numbers leak

Monster Energy announced fan exclusive Khaligraph Jones & Femi One party

Monster Energy announced fan exclusive Khaligraph Jones & Femi One party

Beyond beats: Why Bien's voice will always echo in your mind

Beyond beats: Why Bien's voice will always echo in your mind

Macharia Gaitho's Biography: 38-year journalism career, role at NMG & personal life

Macharia Gaitho's Biography: 38-year journalism career, role at NMG & personal life

Trending

Vera Sidika

Vera Sidika reacts to Mukuru kwa Njenga horror as more bodies are recovered in Kware

First Daughter Charlene Ruto

Charlene Ruto unveils her battle plan for surviving online onslaught

Tanzanian singer Billnass & wife Nandy

Wanaume mmeumbiwa kupepesa macho ila jua una watu wanakuhitaji - Nandy to Billnass

Kenyan journalists John-Allan Namu and Mark Masai

John-Allan Namu, Mark Masai ready to host Ruto in town hall discussion [Details]