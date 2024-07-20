Wahu emotionally recounts suffering 2 miscarriages before welcoming third child

Taking to Instagram on Friday, July 19, 2024, Wahu shared that she was on the verge of giving up when God answered her prayers with a pregnancy which she carried to term and delivered successfully.

The singer shared that while trying to get pregnant, doctors shared options like IVF but she was hesitant having lost two pregnancies.

“I had had 2 miscarriages in the last couple of years after really trying to get pregnant. Let me tell you...the pain.

“It was unbearable… so much heartache… doctors had told me I could still try again, maybe explore IVF and other alternatives, but there still was no guarantee that the pregnancy would “hold” … there’s never a guarantee.” Wahu shared on her insta stories.

Pulse Live Kenya

Impact of 2 miscarriages on Wahu & welcoming third child

The two miscarriages had a profound impact on Wahu even as she tried getting a third baby.

“I couldn’t bear the thought of trying again, and then losing yet another pregnancy. So as much as I still wanted 3rd child, I gave up trying and said if God wanted to give me a baby, He would…1 year went by..2…3…nothing,” Wahu stated.

She noted that seeing other women pregnant with their third children was a sufficient trigger not to give up on her dreams of welcoming a third child.

“Towards the end of 2021, I remember thinking..” give up the dream”…but anytime I saw a lady pregnant with her 3rd child…not 1st, or 2nd, or 4th…just 3rd…it was such a trigger for me… But I couldn’t keep feeling like this…so in January of 2022, one night…around midnight, I decided to exchange the pain for gratitude…I thanked God for the 2 children he had blessed me with,” she noted.

Wahu on getting professional help

When she eventually conceived baby Shiru, Wahu sought professional help to cope up in light of the previous miscarriages that she had.

“Anyway, I was anxious my entire pregnancy with Shi. I was extremely excited, yet worried that something would happen…I couldn’t believe that God had just decided to hook me up …just like that??Is this what they call imposter syndrome? And that is why I was anxious about announcing publicly…” What if I did, and something happened?” she posed.

Renowned musician Wahu Kagwi Pulse Live Kenya