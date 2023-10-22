Kehancha roars to life as Otiende Amollo’s son weds fiancée in colourful event

Rodney held a traditional wedding ceremony in which he paid dowry for his bride Elle Cecilia and got her parent’s blessing for the union.

The groom’s delegation made their way to Kehancha village in Kuria East, Migori County to meet their in-laws in an elaborate ceremony that oozed class and luxury.

The ceremony, popularly known as Nyombo among the Luo community was a private affair that was attended by close relatives and friends.

Among those in attendance was Siaya Governor James Orengo, his Migori counterpart Ochillo Ayacko, Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi and Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah among others.

Fashion reigned supreme with the groom and the bride stepping out in stylish outfits for their big day.

The man of the moment wore an elegant earth-tone African print outfit with an Ankara coat to complete the stylish look.

Cecilia on the other hand stepped out in a blue African print dress whose colour blended well with the groom’s.

In the presence of their loved ones, the couple sealed their love by exchanging their vows with the bride proudly displaying her wedding ring.

Guests and family presented their gifts to the young couple and wished them well as they embark on a new phase of life.

Roots party leader George Wajackoyah caused a buzz in the sleepy town, with a crowd following his convoy as he drove through Kehancha.

The couple took their relationship to the next level in an elaborate engagement ceremony in July this year.

The event was carefully planned and date agreed on to coincide with the bride’s birthday.