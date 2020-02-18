When you key in the name Zari Hassan into your browser, the first thing that comes up is information that describes her as a Ugandan socialite. This information is followed by mentions saying that she is a musician and a businesswoman as well. All this is true.

She has three children with her tycoon, late ex-husband Ivan Don Ssemwanga and two with Tanzanian singer and WCB boss Diamond Platnumz.

Little was known about the mother of five until she started dating Diamond Platnumz. They were couple goals to many young people, and a day wouldn’t pass by without the media and gossip sites saying a thing or two about them. They later on parted ways, but the Boss Lady continues to make headlines, sometimes for good, and sometimes for bad reasons.

Zari Hassan flaunts her sexy curves in tiny Blue Bikini (Photos)

She shares most of the things going on in her life on social media and this includes her businesses in South Africa, her life and that of her children. One other thing she has never forgotten to share is her sense of fashion which I must admit is top notch and taste for expensive things.

however, over the weekend Zari decided to go a step further as she stepped out in a blue Bikini, flaunting her sexy curves. The Boss Lady had gone swimming with some of her friends and her youngest son and daughter.

She went on to caption one of the pictures she shared, stating that she was making the most of the last month of summer, “Making the most of last months of summer.”

Photos

