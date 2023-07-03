4 reasons you should transport your fridge in an upright position

Transporting refrigerators in a vertical or upright position helps to ensure the safety and optimal performance of the appliance.

Here are some reasons why refrigerators are transported while straight:

1. Cooling system protection

Refrigerators contain a cooling system that consists of various components, such as the compressor, condenser, and evaporator. These components are designed to work efficiently when the refrigerator is in an upright position.

Transporting the refrigerator in any other orientation, particularly horizontally or tilted, can cause damage to the cooling system.

It may lead to the oil and coolant inside the compressor and other components flowing into areas where they shouldn't be, potentially leading to malfunctions or even permanent damage.

2. Door and shelving integrity

Refrigerator doors are designed to stay securely closed when the appliance is in an upright position.

Transporting the refrigerator on its side or in a tilted position may cause the doors to swing open, potentially damaging the hinges or door seals.

Additionally, keeping the refrigerator upright helps prevent items inside, such as shelves and drawers, from shifting or falling out during transportation.

3. Freon distribution

Refrigerators use refrigerant, such as Freon, to facilitate the cooling process. The refrigerant needs to flow properly through the cooling system to maintain the desired temperature.

Transporting the refrigerator while straight ensures that the refrigerant remains in the appropriate areas, allowing for efficient cooling once the appliance is installed.

4. Avoiding compressor damage

The compressor is a vital component of a refrigerator's cooling system. It relies on proper lubrication to function effectively and avoid overheating.

Transporting the refrigerator in an upright position helps to ensure that the lubricating oil stays in the compressor, preventing potential damage or malfunction.

By transporting refrigerators while in an upright position, manufacturers, retailers, and consumers can reduce the risk of damage and ensure that the appliance operates optimally once it reaches its destination.