The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

9 benefits that come with renting a house compared to owning one

Amos Robi

The financial flexibility, ease of relocation, fewer responsibilities, and access to amenities are just a few of the reasons why renting can be a smart and practical choice

A property in Kenya
A property in Kenya

When it comes to choosing a place to live, one of the most significant decisions you'll face is whether to rent or own a house.

While homeownership has long been seen as a key aspect of the American Dream, renting a home offers numerous benefits that can make it an appealing option for many.

In this article, we will explore the advantages of renting a house compared to owning one.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the primary benefits of renting a house is the lower upfront cost. Unlike buying a home, which often requires a substantial down payment, renting typically only requires a security deposit and the first month's rent.

This makes renting more accessible for individuals who may not have significant savings.

Homeowners are responsible for paying property taxes, which can be a considerable expense depending on the location and value of the property.

Renters, on the other hand, are not burdened with this additional financial responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT
A block of apartments
A block of apartments A block of apartments Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mama mboga, balconies & 8 more amenities you must check while house-hunting in Nairobi

When you rent a house, the landlord is generally responsible for maintenance and repairs. This means that if an appliance breaks down or there are issues with the plumbing, you can simply contact your landlord to have it fixed at no additional cost to you.

Homeowners must budget for these unexpected expenses, which can add up over time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Renting offers greater flexibility and ease of relocation compared to owning a home. If you need to move for a job, family reasons, or simply want a change of scenery, it's much easier to end a lease agreement than to sell a house.

This can be particularly advantageous for individuals with careers that require frequent relocation or for those who are not ready to settle down in one place.

A block of apartments
A block of apartments A block of apartments Pulse Live Kenya

READ: US-based nurse shares the story behind her viral Zimmerman penthouse

ADVERTISEMENT

Renting allows you to experience living in different neighbourhoods without a long-term commitment.

This can help you find the perfect area that suits your lifestyle and preferences before deciding to buy a home. It also provides an opportunity to explore different cities or regions.

With renting, there are fewer financial complexities to manage. You don't need to worry about mortgage payments, property taxes, or homeowner's insurance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Your monthly rent payment is generally your only housing-related expense, making it easier to budget and manage your finances.

Many rental properties, especially apartments and condos, offer amenities such as swimming pools, fitness centres, and community rooms.

These amenities can enhance your living experience and provide additional value without the need for a large investment.

Homeowners would need to pay for these features separately, either through higher home purchase costs or additional memberships.

ADVERTISEMENT
A model of a house
A model of a house Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 10 key factors to have in mind before choosing the colour to paint your house

Renting can also provide access to prime locations that may be unaffordable for purchasing a home.

You might be able to live in a desirable area with good schools, convenient public transportation, and proximity to work or entertainment without the high costs associated with buying property in such locations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

9 benefits that come with renting a house compared to owning one

9 benefits that come with renting a house compared to owning one

8 business ideas to adopt during the July-August cold season

8 business ideas to adopt during the July-August cold season

Escape the chill: 10 indoor date ideas to beat July cold

Escape the chill: 10 indoor date ideas to beat July cold

3 don'ts when attending to a bullet wound [Video]

3 don'ts when attending to a bullet wound [Video]

The Vanguard Lounge in Nairobi closes, 1 year after grand opening

The Vanguard Lounge in Nairobi closes, 1 year after grand opening

Kalonzo Musyoka's daughter weds lover in colourful ceremony

Kalonzo Musyoka's daughter weds lover in colourful ceremony

6 meaningful ways to extend help to victims of violent protests

6 meaningful ways to extend help to victims of violent protests

If anxiety over Finance Bill protests is overwhelming, try these 10 tips to stay sane

If anxiety over Finance Bill protests is overwhelming, try these 10 tips to stay sane

Love on the frontline: Why your Finance Bill protest buddy could be 'the one'

Love on the frontline: Why your Finance Bill protest buddy could be 'the one'

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An AI-generated image of people protesting on the streets (Hotpot.ai)

Love on the frontline: Why your Finance Bill protest buddy could be 'the one'

The Vanguard Lounge in Nairobi

The Vanguard Lounge in Nairobi closes, 1 year after grand opening

People inside an ambulance [Image Credit: RDNE]

3 don'ts when attending to a bullet wound [Video]

Kalonzo Musyoka's daughter Damarie Saada weds Nyaga in glamorous event in Machakos

Kalonzo Musyoka's daughter weds lover in colourful ceremony