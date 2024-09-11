7 tips to master phone etiquette in public spaces

While these devices keep us connected to others and serve as powerful tools for work and leisure, their misuse can be disruptive and impolite.

This article delves into the essential dos and don’ts of phone etiquette to ensure respectful and considerate behavior in public settings.

1. Keep your conversations private

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most common faux pas is speaking loudly on the phone in public. Whether you're in a restaurant, on public transport, or in a waiting room, it’s crucial to keep your voice down.

If you must take a call, speak softly or step outside to avoid disturbing others around you. Remember, everyone doesn't need to hear the details of your personal or business discussions.

Pulse Live Kenya

2. Use headphones responsibly

ADVERTISEMENT

Listening to music or watching videos on your phone can be a great way to pass the time, but always use headphones.

Playing media out loud not only violates the sound space of those around you but also implies a lack of awareness and respect for public coexistence.

Moreover, ensure your headphone volume is at a level where you remain aware of your surroundings, especially in potentially hazardous environments like crossing streets or navigating busy areas.

3. Mind your screen time

When in social settings or gatherings, excessive phone use can be perceived as disengaged or rude behaviour.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it’s okay to check your phone occasionally, being glued to your screen can alienate those around you.

Prioritize face-to-face interactions when you’re with others to foster better connections and demonstrate that you value their company.

An AI-generated image of a woman looking at her phone (Hotpot.ai) Pulse Live Kenya

4. Avoid phone use in restricted areas

ADVERTISEMENT

Be aware of and respect rules regarding phone use in specific public areas like theatres, hospitals, libraries, and certain religious or cultural sites.

In such places, using your phone can not only be disrespectful but also prohibited. Always look for signs or ask for guidelines if you’re unsure about the phone usage policy in a particular location.

5. Be considerate with photography

Smartphones make it easy to capture and share moments instantly but always ask for permission before photographing people, especially in private settings.

This practice not only respects others' privacy but also helps avoid potential conflicts or legal issues related to image rights and personal boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Handle notifications discreetly

Constant beeping, buzzing, or ringing can be very distracting to others. Keep your phone on silent or vibrate mode in public spaces.

If you’re expecting an important call or message, regularly check your device rather than having the ringer on at full volume.

People using phones in public Pulse Live Kenya

7. The urgency rule

ADVERTISEMENT

Evaluate the urgency of responding to calls, texts, or notifications. If it’s not critical, it can likely wait until you’re in a more private or appropriate setting to respond.

This helps maintain your focus on the immediate environment and the people you’re with, which is often safer and more sociable.