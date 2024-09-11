The sports category has moved to a new website.

7 tips to master phone etiquette in public spaces

Amos Robi

By following these simple guidelines, you can ensure that your use of technology contributes positively to shared environments and reflects a courteous and attentive demeanour

An AI-generated image of a lively scene depicting a black Kenyan man laughing loudly while using his smartphone, surrounded by a group of Kenyan people in a social gathering
In a world where smartphones are nearly as ubiquitous as the air we breathe, maintaining proper phone etiquette in public spaces is more important than ever.

While these devices keep us connected to others and serve as powerful tools for work and leisure, their misuse can be disruptive and impolite.

This article delves into the essential dos and don’ts of phone etiquette to ensure respectful and considerate behavior in public settings.

One of the most common faux pas is speaking loudly on the phone in public. Whether you're in a restaurant, on public transport, or in a waiting room, it’s crucial to keep your voice down.

If you must take a call, speak softly or step outside to avoid disturbing others around you. Remember, everyone doesn't need to hear the details of your personal or business discussions.

A man looking at his phone worried
A man looking at his phone worried Pulse Live Kenya

Listening to music or watching videos on your phone can be a great way to pass the time, but always use headphones.

Playing media out loud not only violates the sound space of those around you but also implies a lack of awareness and respect for public coexistence.

Moreover, ensure your headphone volume is at a level where you remain aware of your surroundings, especially in potentially hazardous environments like crossing streets or navigating busy areas.

When in social settings or gatherings, excessive phone use can be perceived as disengaged or rude behaviour.

While it’s okay to check your phone occasionally, being glued to your screen can alienate those around you.

Prioritize face-to-face interactions when you’re with others to foster better connections and demonstrate that you value their company.

An AI-generated image of a woman looking at her phone (Hotpot.ai)
An AI-generated image of a woman looking at her phone (Hotpot.ai) An AI-generated image of a woman looking at her phone (Hotpot.ai) Pulse Live Kenya

Be aware of and respect rules regarding phone use in specific public areas like theatres, hospitals, libraries, and certain religious or cultural sites.

In such places, using your phone can not only be disrespectful but also prohibited. Always look for signs or ask for guidelines if you’re unsure about the phone usage policy in a particular location.

Smartphones make it easy to capture and share moments instantly but always ask for permission before photographing people, especially in private settings.

This practice not only respects others' privacy but also helps avoid potential conflicts or legal issues related to image rights and personal boundaries.

Constant beeping, buzzing, or ringing can be very distracting to others. Keep your phone on silent or vibrate mode in public spaces.

If you’re expecting an important call or message, regularly check your device rather than having the ringer on at full volume.

People using phones in public
People using phones in public People using phones in public Pulse Live Kenya
Evaluate the urgency of responding to calls, texts, or notifications. If it’s not critical, it can likely wait until you’re in a more private or appropriate setting to respond.

This helps maintain your focus on the immediate environment and the people you’re with, which is often safer and more sociable.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

