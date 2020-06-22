The Trend's host Amina Abdi Rabar is one who is never shy of trying and experimenting with different looks. The confidence in which she carries herself with is in its own admirable and enviable. As we have always said, confidence is really important in fashion. So, if you are looking forward to upgrading your style or trying something new in fashion, make sure you work on your confidence first.

We have sampled some of her best looks that we believe could inspire you or you can at least learn a few fashion tips from the media personality.

Have a look at the below photos:

1. Clearly, Amina's love for hats is indisputable as you will notice. Hats are a life saviour on those bad hair days and when you just want to look 'cooler'.

2. How cool is this look?

3. How do you wear your ankara outfit? See how perfectly Amina rocked her ankara pants. Isn't it cute?

4. Because you can never go wrong with black...

5. An outfit you would rock for dinner with bae.

6. More and more colour. With fashion, you must be bold and willing to play around with colour.

7. How do you rock your little black dress (LBD)?

8. A colourful look to brighten your day amid the gloominess surrounding coronavirus.

9.

10. Colour and confidence...

11. Popping red. Yes?

12. Going all yellow. How glamorous!

13. A dress for that official appointment you got.

14. How about this cute jumpsuit and boots?

Which of the above looks do you love most?