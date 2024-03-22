Amira announces 4 cosmetic surgeries she's currently healing from

Sharing her experience with her followers, Amira expressed gratitude for the success of her surgeries, despite the current discomfort and swelling.

"Finally did it..Alhamdulillah my surgery was a success. Am very swollen and sore. But am getting the best care and love. I will share my healing journey hopefully soon," she disclosed on her IG stories.

"I got a breast lift, thigh plasty,lipo and a tummy tuck.I know its alooot," she added.

A breast lift, also known as mastopexy, is a surgical procedure aimed at reshaping and lifting sagging breasts to create a more youthful and firm appearance.

Thighplasty, or thigh lift on the other head is a surgical procedure designed to improve the appearance of the thighs by removing excess skin and fat, resulting in smoother and more contoured thighs.

A liposuction is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that removes excess fat deposits from specific areas of the body to improve contour and proportion.

Finally, a tummy tuck, is a surgical procedure that removes excess skin and fat from the abdomen and tightens the underlying muscles to create a smoother and firmer abdominal profile.

Jimal Roho Safi's hair transplant

In parallel to Amira's cosmetic enhancements, Jimal Roho Safi, her former husband, has also sought to refine his appearance through a hair transplant procedure that he underwent in 2023.

Sharing his experience on Instagram, Jimal expressed admiration for a top global doctor specializing in hair transplants, whom he consulted for his treatment.

A hair a transplant is a procedure, as pursued by Jimal, is a common solution for individuals experiencing premature baldness or significant hair loss.

By relocating hair-bearing skin from one part of the scalp to areas with baldness or thinning hair.

