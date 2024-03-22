The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Amira announces 4 cosmetic surgeries she's currently healing from

Amos Robi

Amira expressed gratitude for the success of her surgeries, despite the current discomfort and swelling.

Digital creator Amira
Digital creator Amira

Digital content creator Amira, former wife of businessman Jimal Roho Safi, has recently embarked on a journey to enhance her physical appearance through cosmetic surgery.

Sharing her experience with her followers, Amira expressed gratitude for the success of her surgeries, despite the current discomfort and swelling.

"Finally did it..Alhamdulillah my surgery was a success. Am very swollen and sore. But am getting the best care and love. I will share my healing journey hopefully soon," she disclosed on her IG stories.

"I got a breast lift, thigh plasty,lipo and a tummy tuck.I know its alooot," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

A breast lift, also known as mastopexy, is a surgical procedure aimed at reshaping and lifting sagging breasts to create a more youthful and firm appearance.

Digital creator Amira
Digital creator Amira Digital creator Amira Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 6 Kenyan celeb couples who've embraced blended families

Thighplasty, or thigh lift on the other head is a surgical procedure designed to improve the appearance of the thighs by removing excess skin and fat, resulting in smoother and more contoured thighs.

A liposuction is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that removes excess fat deposits from specific areas of the body to improve contour and proportion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, a tummy tuck, is a surgical procedure that removes excess skin and fat from the abdomen and tightens the underlying muscles to create a smoother and firmer abdominal profile.

In parallel to Amira's cosmetic enhancements, Jimal Roho Safi, her former husband, has also sought to refine his appearance through a hair transplant procedure that he underwent in 2023.

Jimal Rohosafi
Jimal Rohosafi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why Jimal RohoSafi is confident no one can snatch his girlfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing his experience on Instagram, Jimal expressed admiration for a top global doctor specializing in hair transplants, whom he consulted for his treatment.

A hair a transplant is a procedure, as pursued by Jimal, is a common solution for individuals experiencing premature baldness or significant hair loss.

By relocating hair-bearing skin from one part of the scalp to areas with baldness or thinning hair.

Jimal Roho Safi
Jimal Roho Safi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jimal hits back at ex-wife, Amira's claims about his fake life

ADVERTISEMENT

Notable public figures like ex-footballer Wayne Rooney and actor Nicolas Cage have also opted for hair transplants, highlighting its widespread acceptance and efficacy in addressing hair loss concerns.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Men: Tips to ensure your favourite boxer stays fresh & in shape for years

Men: Tips to ensure your favourite boxer stays fresh & in shape for years

How to prepare delicious meals using only an electric kettle

How to prepare delicious meals using only an electric kettle

Amira announces 4 cosmetic surgeries she's currently healing from

Amira announces 4 cosmetic surgeries she's currently healing from

Details of Anerlisa Muigai's lavish engagement party

Details of Anerlisa Muigai's lavish engagement party

How to make tasty cinnamon rolls

How to make tasty cinnamon rolls

10 household gems worth preserving for future generations

10 household gems worth preserving for future generations

5 reasons couples wear wedding rings on the 4th finger of the left hand

5 reasons couples wear wedding rings on the 4th finger of the left hand

Evelyn Wanjiru, Gloria Muliro & Timothy Kitui to headline Boston concert

Evelyn Wanjiru, Gloria Muliro & Timothy Kitui to headline Boston concert

Causes, effects & preventive measures of man boobs

Causes, effects & preventive measures of man boobs

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A man lifting weights at the gym

10 irritating habits that could get you banned from the gym

Digital creator Amira

Amira announces 4 cosmetic surgeries she's currently healing from