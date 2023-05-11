The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Jimal hits back at ex-wife, Amira's claims about his fake life

Lynet Okumu

The social media battle between Jimal and his ex-wife Amira has resumed, with both parties taking shots at each other

Businessman Jimal Rohosafi & ex-wife Amira
Somali businessman Jimal Rohosafi and his ex-wife Amira have been engaged in a war of words on social media.

The two have been exchanging subtle jabs at each other, with Amira recently taking a video of herself visiting the prestigious Hublot store in Dubai and posting it on Instagram with the caption, “I don’t know who needs to see this.”

This post was seen as a subtle jab at Jimal, who had recently flaunted his latest acquisition – a Hublot watch, a Swiss-made timepiece he claimed to have bought for a whopping $20,000.

Jimal Rohosafi fires back at his ex-wife Amira after she called him fake
READ: Jimal RohoSafi welcomes 1st baby with Wangari amid wrangles with Amira

In March, he had shown off the watch from different angles in a video, captioning it with the dollar emoji and the equivalent value in Kenyan shillings, which came to Sh2.7 million.

However, in an Instagram post, Fakewatchbuster tagged Jimal and said, “In our assessment, this Hublot Classic Fusion Titanium appears to be a fake.”

They compared the real and fake versions, explaining the distinguishing factors that made Jimal’s watch a fake.

Jimal Rohosafi
READ: Jamal Rohosafi throws shade at ex-wife Amira with cryptic message

This news was not taken lightly by Amira, who claimed that the father of her two children was living a fraudulent lifestyle.

“I knew it all along. This person is incredibly fake, just like his hairline,” she said.

In an interview with Milele FM on Wednesday, Jimal addressed the situation by urging Amira to move on while strongly asserting the authenticity of his watch.

“I’m not going to give her the satisfaction of fame. I can only focus on myself. She is no longer my type. I have already moved on. She is insignificant. If she wants the same watch, she should buy it herself. Mine is genuine and I bought it for 2.3 million and I have the receipt to prove it,” he said.

Jimal Rohosafi
Hublot watches are renowned for their prestige and can range in price from $5,000 to a staggering $5 million.

In particular, the Hublot Black Caviar Bang holds the record as the most expensive Hublot watch ever sold, with a price tag of $5 million.

Jimal is known for his extravagant lifestyle and flaunts his remarkable possessions, including the crème de la crème of motor vehicles and other opulent items.

Jimal Rohosafi
READ: Amira asks for divorce as hubby Jamal Rohosafi sends Amber Ray this message

Despite the controversy surrounding his Hublot watch, he remains unfazed and continues to live his life in the fast lane.

The couple is divorced but co-parent their two sons. While their relationship may have ended, the drama between them continues to play out on social media.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle & health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
