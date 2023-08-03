The sports category has moved to a new website.

Condition causing Esther Passaris to lose her hair

Amos Robi

Passaris' hair shedding has been a cause of concern among some of her followers, who expressed their worries

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris
Nairobi County Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has long been an icon of beauty, captivating admirers with her flawless skin and timeless elegance.

Even in her late 50s, Passaris continues to exude an enviable radiance that leaves many in awe. However, as of late, concerns have been raised among her followers, noting a change in her hair.

In response to the growing concerns, Passaris candidly addressed the condition causing her hair to thin, shedding light on a lesser-known aspect of her health.

The mother of two revealed that besides her growing age, she has a thyroid condition, which affects her thyroxine levels, leading to occasional hair thinning.

"Oh yeah, my hair is thinning. And the reason it's thinning is one, I don't have a thyroid. And sometimes my thyroxine levels get low, and my hair, of course, thins.

"I'm also gonna be 60 next year. So if you're going to be 60, obviously, you'll have to lose some hair," Passaris explained.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris
READ: Esther Passaris happy to be grandma, meet her 27-year-old daughter Makena Ngugi

The hair thinning that Passaris experiences is a symptom commonly associated with Hypothyroidism, a condition where the thyroid gland becomes underactive.

When the thyroid gland fails to produce enough thyroid hormone it can lead to various health issues, including high cholesterol which leads to weight gain and heart complications.

Amidst her pursuit of overall well-being, Passaris has been diligently working out in the gym since November 2022, announcing her intention to lose weight.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris
This commitment to fitness not only reflects her dedication to a healthy lifestyle but also serves as a proactive approach to managing her thyroid condition.

However, beyond discussing her hair struggles, Passaris shared an inspiring message of self-love and acceptance.

Emphasizing the importance of nurturing self-esteem, she encouraged her followers to practise self-admiration regardless of how life turns out.

Esther Passaris
READ: Esther Passaris' Biography

For Passaris, self-love is the cornerstone of overcoming life's challenges and embracing personal growth.

"But this is the thing, no matter what you're going through in life, you've got to love yourself. You got to look in the mirror every morning and just say to yourself, I love you, no matter what.

"Cause once you love yourself, then you can pick up any other pieces and move on with it," Passaris passionately shared.

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Nominate your favourite Lifestyle Influencer of the year

