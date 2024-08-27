Peter Msechu’s body transformation from 150kgs in bid to regain fitness [Photo]

Former Tusker Project Fame (TPF) star and Tanzanian singer Peter Msechu has undergone gastric bypass surgery in his ongoing battle with excess weight.

The surgery has proved transformative, with the artist revealing that he has so far lost 27 kilograms since the procedure.

Weight struggles and unhealthy habits

Speaking in a Twitter Space dedicated to healthy living, Msechu opened up about his lifelong battle with weight.

He attributed much of his weight gain to poor eating habits, which he says have plagued him for years. At his heaviest, Msechu weighed over 150 kilograms, a weight he attributes to an unhealthy relationship with food.

"When I was young I used to tell my parents that I would buy my own sacks of rice so that I can eat the way I want," Msechu shared, reflecting on his childhood.

"I used to see this as a very valuable thing but in the long run, this made me gain a lot of weight."

The turning point

The singer’s weight struggles came to a head when he realised that his eating habits were affecting not only his health but also his quality of life.

He confessed that he often indulged in three plates of rice and chips in one meal and had a particular fondness for sugary foods.

"It reached a point when I saw my kids being given good food, I also wanted that food," Msechu admitted. "In the end, this gave me health issues.”

This realisation prompted Msechu to take drastic measures to regain control of his health.

Gastric bypass surgery has become a lifesaving procedure for many individuals struggling with extreme obesity.

In Msechu’s case, the surgery has been a crucial step in his journey towards better health. Before opting for gastric bypass, Msechu had tried other methods, including an intragastric balloon procedure in January 2023.

The balloon initially helped him lose 30 kilograms, but unfortunately, he regained the weight after the balloon was removed.

Msechu’s decision to undergo gastric bypass surgery followed this setback, and he has since seen significant results.

“Gastric bypass surgery is a lifesaver for most people, even those with extreme obese conditions,” Msechu noted, acknowledging the positive impact the procedure has had on his life.

A growing trend among celebrities

Peter Msechu is not alone in his weight loss journey through surgery. Other celebrities who have undergone similar procedures include Kenyan media personality Willis Raburu, Big Ted, and former Miss Tanzania, Wema Sepetu.

