TikToker Kelvin Kinuthia undergoes weight loss procedure

The bold crossdresser has been open about undergoing the weight loss procedure which many other Kenyan celebrities have taken up.

Kinuthia after the procedure wrote, “Its D for done🙏🏽 THANK YOU LORD,❤️.”

Kinuthia has been quick in getting the procedure done as it is just days after he hinted at taking the procedure which costs up to Sh500,000.

Kate Actress revealed that it takes up part of the stomach which then reduces food intake.

“The balloon occupies about 15% to 20% depending on your stomach size. Its 500ml. Your stomach can hold up to 3 litres, this means you feel full, so you eat less. Portion control thus resulting in weight loss. I chose the gastric balloon,” Kate said.

The actress saw the results 16 days later as she had lost 5 kilograms although the initial days proved hectic as her body was fighting the foreign substance.

The procedure however does not work magic as it requires discipline and patience to bring out the results.

Other celebrities that have taken up gastric balloon procedures are Kate Actress and Jackie Matubia. Milly Chebby has also hinted at taking up the procedure to cut her weight.

Some of the procedures that are being adopted in weight loss and management locally are tummy tuck, 360 liposuctions, Brazilian butt Lift, vaginoplasty, gastric balloon, and breast implants.

Besides female celebrities, male celebrities have also sought cosmetic procedures to shed excess weight.