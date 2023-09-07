From beaded caps to luxury watches: Kenyan presidents & their fashion legacies

Over the years, Kenya has seen a diverse range of presidential fashion choices, each telling a unique story about the leader's personality and era.

From Jomo Kenyatta's distinctive caps to Uhuru Kenyatta's colorful silk shirts and expensive timepieces, here's a fascinating journey through the evolving fashion of Kenya's five presidents.

William Ruto

William Ruto, Kenya's fifth President, has been making waves with his evolving fashion choices.

Breaking away from the traditional suits and ties, Ruto has embraced tailor-made shirts, often paired with Khaki pants.

These shirts bear a unique signature mark on the right side, adding a personalised touch to his outfits.

Ruto has also shown a penchant for Kaunda suits, a style reminiscent of old dictators but now used to signify Kenyan-made garments.

His fashion choices align with his bottom-up economic agenda, emphasising the capability of Kenyan designers and manufacturers.

The president has also embraced a daring youthful look, often stepping out in trendy outfits such as Run Star Hike Converse sneakers, polo shirts, and caps.

Ruto made a stylish fashion statement with a luxurious Stefano Ricci belt worth a staggering Sh392,000 ($2,800), proving his love for lavish and classy.

The head of state has also showcased his penchant for luxury timepieces, including the exquisite A Lange 1 Moon Phase watch.

Uhuru Kenyatta

Uhuru Kenyatta was not your typical African Head of State when it comes to fashion.

Uhuru carved a distinctive fashion path. His wardrobe evolved from the long-sleeved polos and bomber jackets that he seemingly preferred when in need of switching things up at the time.

The former head of state adopted more unique statement wardrobe pieces when not in the office. Most notably, flowy, colorful silk shirts became his fashion statement.

So popular were his silk shirts that at one point, Kenyans started making guesses about where he was headed, whenever he wore one of them.

These silk shirts were crafted by Rivatex East Africa, supporting the "Buy Kenya, Build Kenya" initiative.

When it comes to watches, Uhuru Kenyatta's collection is not only stylish but also expensive, with timepieces like the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and Patek Philippe Aquanaut showcasing his appreciation for luxury.

Mwai Kibaki

During his ten-year tenure as Kenya's president, Mwai Kibaki was known for his sharp suits at official events.

However, he broke tradition by embracing short-sleeved shirts, a departure from the long-standing norm of full-sleeved attire.

As a golfer, he opted for jeans and polo t-shirts during golf sessions, Kibaki's preference for dark blue ties, in contrast to the conventional red associated with political power, set him apart.

He often strolled along the pedestrian walkways outside his residence, donning laced black Oxford shoes.

Unlike his predecessors, he never wore military gear and was frequently seen riding sleek limousines.

Daniel Arap Moi

Daniel Moi, Kenya's second president, had an impeccable eye for fashion. His sharp suits, well-matched ties, and classic shoes portrayed a man who valued his appearance.

Moi was a teacher of good grooming, setting an example with simple yet classic clothing that befits a Head of State.

He sourced his suits directly from the renowned British tailor Saville Row in London, while his African attire was made in Nairobi.

He had four sets of wardrobes, one at State House (Nairobi), another at his Karbanet Gardens (Nairobi), a third one at his farm home in Kabarak, and a mobile one.

He would either put on black or dark brown shoes. However, he had many pairs of slip-on shoes on his racks.

Moi wore short-sleeved shirts while at the Coast and when going for field events like harambees, launching projects, or tree-planting.

However, his attire was never complete without a fresh lapel flower, coloured tie, and his trademark knobkerrie, the famous Fimbo ya Nyayo, which symbolised his authority.

Mzee Jomo Kenyatta

Kenya's inaugural President, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, left an indelible mark on the nation's fashion history.

His iconic beaded cap, worn during the historic moment of receiving independence documents, symbolised national unity.

Kenyatta's leather jackets, Islamic-like caps, and flywhisks contributed to his distinctive style.

Kenyatta's fashion legacy extended to traditional regalia and his signature beaded belt known as 'Kinyatta,' solidifying his iconic status.

