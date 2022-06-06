RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Joyce Omondi's emotional tribute to late father a year after his death

Joyce Omondi's father passed away in June 2021

Citizen Presenter Joyce Omondi Waihiga and her late Father
Citizen TV presenter Joyce Omondi Waihiga has penned down a heartfelt tribute to her late father – a year after he passed on.

In her emotional message, the Rauka host confessed how she misses her dad, walking down the memory lane to the days he was still alive.

“A year ago today, the Lord called my incredible Daddy home. I am so blessed to have had a father that I love so deeply, as I miss him every, single da,” read Joyce Omondi’s tribute in part.

The celebrated media personality went on to assure her late dad that she will keep on fighting, with hope that they shall meet again (life after death).

Citizen Presenter Joyce Omondi Waihiga and her late Father
"But with every bit of fight within me, I choose to say that death does not have the final say. That as long as I live, I will carry him in my heart. And as long as my feet stand upon this dry earth, the world will still quake from the impact of his days, because that's what happens when love lives on in spite of death. Nothing is wasted. Life arises from the ashes. Redemption comes like a flood. Aheri Sibuor ❤️I will see you again,” said Jiyce Omondi in her message.

Omondi lost her father in June last year. The former Switch TV Presenter eulogized her Dad as a man great man, who was everything she could ever pray for and desire in a father.

“Among the greatest titles of my life is the privilege of being the daughter of this incredibly great man. He is everything I could ever pray for and desire in a father. The profound depth of his love, care, support and covering is the kind only few are privileged to receive. ⠀

There is an enormous hole in my heart now that our heavenly Father whom he taught me to love and serve has called him home. Only God can fill this void because the legacy of who my daddy was is almost larger than life. March on great soldier. Sibuor wetu. I love you, daddy,” Joyce Omondi mourned her father in June 2021.

