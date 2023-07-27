The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Presidential fashion statement, Ruto steps out in 'weed' shirt

Miriam Mwende

President Ruto wore a short-sleeved, button-up shirt with imprints of marijuana leaves

President William Ruto when he commissioned rehabilitation of the Tana Delta Irrigation Project on July 27, 2023
President William Ruto when he commissioned rehabilitation of the Tana Delta Irrigation Project on July 27, 2023

President William Ruto on Thursday commissioned the rehabilitation of Tana Delta Irrigation Project, a day after he attended the Africa Heads of State Summit in Tanzania.

Reiterating his administration's commitment to promoting agriculture, President Ruto indicated upcoming public-private partnerships to boost farming.

"The Government will work with the private sector and development partners to increase the acreage of land under irrigation farming. This will boost food production and make Kenya more food secure," Ruto stated.

The president's shirt, however, seemed to have been an odd choice for the former deputy president who on March 1, 2020 stated: "Kenya is not a country for reggae, marijuana, and witches, it is a country of God and prayers. Don't be worried, this reggae of witches will stop."

President Ruto donned a short-sleeved, button-up cream shirt with imprints of green marijuana leaves.

President William Ruto when he commissioned rehabilitation of the Tana Delta Irrigation Project on July 27, 2023
President William Ruto when he commissioned rehabilitation of the Tana Delta Irrigation Project on July 27, 2023

While official State House channels did not dispatch photos from the President's day, Dr Ruto's unusual fashion statement caught the eye of some of his followers on his verified personal platforms.

READ: What is 420? Everything Kenyans need to know about its origin and meaning

The president's fashion choices have sparked conversations online over the months since he became head of state, with citizens noticing some of the pieces he wears regularly.

For official meetings, Ruto has adopted the Kaunda suit, which he has spotted a number of times during addresses at regional and continental gatherings.

The suits named after former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda have gained renewed interest as a fashion statement for pan-African leaders.

On June 17, at the 8th Annual Dairy Farmers Field Day in Meru County, President Ruto's Sh392,000 ($2,800) Stefano Ricci belt also made headlines.

The belt is one of three pieces from the designer label which the president frequently wears.

READ: 3 Stefano Ricci fashion pieces Ruto owns, worth Sh756K combined

