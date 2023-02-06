ADVERTISEMENT
How many Pulse Influencer Awards has Kenya hosted? [Quiz]

Fabian Simiyu

Pulse Kenya has just celebrated 6 years, how much do you know about our brand?

When as Pulse Kenya launched?

February 6, 2017
February 5, 2017
February 4, 2017
February 6, 2017

Who among the following Tanzanian artists has been interviewed by Pulse Kenya?

Harmonize
Rich Mavoko
Rayvanny
Rich Mavoko

How many editions of Pulse Influencer Awards (PIA) have been held so far?

4
2
3
2

Who was the 2022 Pulse TikTok Influencer of the Year?

Azziad
Benawamalines
Ajib Gathoni
Benawamalines

Who won the 2021 Instagram Influencer of the Year Award at PIA?

Crazy Kennar
Murugi Munyi
Betty Kyalo
Crazy Kennar

Who among the following was a presenter at Pulse Kenya?

Muthoni Irungu
Carolina Carlz
Shem Muikia
Carolina Carlz

Which of the following is not a video format on Pulse Kenya?

Celeb Mtaani
Celeb254
Crush Call
Celeb Mtaani

Which one of the following is true about Pulse Kenya?

Pulse only reports Entertainment News
Pulse is located along Mombasa Road
Pulse is a media entity that engages with its audience through online platforms
Pulse is a media entity that engages with its audience through online platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Which media award did Pulse Kenya scoop in 2018?

Most Popular Digital Media
Most Innovative in Publishing (Digital)
Best Digital News Outlet Media House
Most Innovative in Publishing (Digital)

Who among the following is yet to bag an award at Pulse Influencer Awards?

King Kaka
Mercy Sande
Jackie Matubia
King Kaka
Your score: Oops!
Download the Pulse Kenya app to learn more about the organization
Your score: Average!
You can do better than this
Your score: Congratulations!
Thank you for being a key member of the Pulse Kenya community
Your score:
Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
