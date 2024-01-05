The sports category has moved to a new website.

Dennis Ombachi crowns culinary champions in ugali-mayai challenge

Amos Robi

Hio mayai uli pika alafu uka osha ama nini hio - Ombachi humorously asked one of those who submitted their entries.

Ugali and eggs
Ugali and eggs

In a sizzling culinary face-off, former rugby player and self-taught chef Dennis Ombachi took centre stage as the honorary judge in an Ugali-Mayai (eggs) challenge that had netizens showcasing their kitchen skills.

The competition unfolded on social media platforms, where food enthusiasts and amateur chefs eagerly participated in crafting the perfect Ugali-Mayai (eggs) dish.

The challenge began when Ombachi shared one of his cooking videos preparing ugali, cabbage, and eggs, a common dish after the December festivities toned down.

"As promised, here’s Cabbage & Ugali Mayai for Njaanuary making its 1st of many appearances," Ombachi said in his video.

Entries in Dennis Ombachi's ugali mayai challenge
Entries in Dennis Ombachi's ugali mayai challenge Entries in Dennis Ombachi's ugali mayai challenge Pulse Live Kenya

As the submissions poured in, showcasing a variety of interpretations of the classic Kenyan dish, Ombachi donned his metaphorical judge's hat. The criteria were simple but crucial: presentation and creativity.

Netizens unleashed their creativity, experimenting with different spices, toppings, and artistic plating techniques.

From the traditional simplicity of perfectly cooked ugali paired with eggs to avant-garde interpretations featuring exotic ingredients, the entries reflected the diverse culinary landscape within the online community.

Dennis Ombachi, with a discerning palate and a playful sense of humour, shared his reactions and commentary as he navigated through the delicious entries.

Encouragingly, he praised the efforts of participants, appreciating both the traditional and innovative twists applied to the Ugali-Mayai concoctions.

Entries in Dennis Ombachi's ugali mayai challenge
Entries in Dennis Ombachi's ugali mayai challenge Entries in Dennis Ombachi's ugali mayai challenge Pulse Live Kenya

Ombachi praised these culinary champions for not only demonstrating exceptional cooking skills but also showcasing a deep appreciation for the art of transforming a humble dish into a culinary masterpiece.

However, he turned down others that he thought had not been done well, suggesting that a better job could have been done.

Below are some of the dishes presented to Ombachi and his reaction:

Ugali and eggs
Ugali and eggs Ugali and eggs Pulse Live Kenya
Entries in Dennis Ombachi's ugali mayai challenge
Entries in Dennis Ombachi's ugali mayai challenge Entries in Dennis Ombachi's ugali mayai challenge Pulse Live Kenya
Entries in Dennis Ombachi's ugali mayai challenge
Entries in Dennis Ombachi's ugali mayai challenge Entries in Dennis Ombachi's ugali mayai challenge Pulse Live Kenya
Entries in Dennis Ombachi's ugali mayai challenge
Entries in Dennis Ombachi's ugali mayai challenge Entries in Dennis Ombachi's ugali mayai challenge Pulse Live Kenya
Entries in Dennis Ombachi's ugali mayai challenge
Entries in Dennis Ombachi's ugali mayai challenge Entries in Dennis Ombachi's ugali mayai challenge Pulse Live Kenya

Dennis Ombachi crowns culinary champions in ugali-mayai challenge

