Whole stuffed chicken recipe you can make for Easter

Miriam Mwende

A festive and delicious recipe for a stuffed chicken that's perfect for an Easter family gathering.

Easy DIY recipe for making whole stuffed chicken at home [Image Credit: Karolina Grabowska]
Easy DIY recipe for making whole stuffed chicken at home [Image Credit: Karolina Grabowska]

This recipe serves a wholesome meal with a balance of flavors and textures, from the juicy chicken to the rich stuffing, sure to impress your guests.

But before then, some tips that will ensure you get the best results for your whole stuffed chicken:-

Don't overstuff: Overstuffing the chicken can lead to uneven cooking. Any extra stuffing can be baked in a separate dish.

Temperature check: Use a meat thermometer to ensure the chicken is fully cooked. Insert it into the thickest part of the thigh, avoiding the bone.

Resting time: Allowing the chicken to rest before carving is crucial for a juicy result.

TRY: How to make tasty cinnamon rolls

  1. 1 whole chicken, giblets removed
  2. 2 tablespoons olive oil
  3. Salt and pepper, to taste
  4. 2 tablespoons fresh herbs (such as rosemary, thyme, and sage), finely chopped
  5. 1 lemon, halved
  6. 2 garlic cloves, smashed
READ: 5 benefits of okra and okra water for ladies

  1. 1 cup dried bread cubes
  2. 1/2 cup chicken broth (you may need more to moisten)
  3. 1/4 cup unsalted butter (margarine can substitute)
  4. 1/2 onion, finely chopped
  5. 1 green onion or leeks, finely chopped
  6. 1/4 cup dried fruits (raisins or sultanas or cranberries or cherries)
  7. 1/4 cup sesame seeds or nuts (optional)
  8. 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
  9. Salt and pepper, to taste

Optional for serving:

Roasted vegetables (carrots, potatoes)

Gravy made from the pan drippings

Prepare the stuffing

1. Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).

2. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the onions and leeks, cooking until soft and translucent, about 5-7 minutes.

3. In a large bowl, combine the sautéed vegetables with the bread cubes, chicken broth, raisins (or sultanas), nuts/sesame seeds (if using), poultry seasoning, salt, and pepper. Mix well until the bread is moistened. Adjust the moisture with additional chicken broth if needed.

Prepare the chicken

4. Pat the chicken dry with paper towels. Rub the entire chicken with olive oil, and then season inside and out with salt, pepper, and chopped herbs. Place the lemon halves and smashed garlic inside the cavity.

5. Spoon the stuffing loosely into the chicken cavity. Don't overpack as the stuffing will expand while cooking.

6. Tie the legs together with kitchen string and tuck the wing tips under the body to prevent burning.

7. Place the chicken breast-side up in a roasting pan. Roast in the preheated oven for about 1 hour and 20 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through (internal temperature reaches 165°F or 74°C and the juices run clear).

8. Let the chicken rest for 10-15 minutes before carving. This allows the juices to redistribute, ensuring the meat is moist and flavorful.

9. Carve the chicken and serve with the stuffing. Accompany with roasted vegetables and gravy, if desired.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

