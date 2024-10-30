Facts about Diwali, why it's not yet a national holiday in Kenya

In Kenya, Diwali holds a special place in the hearts of the Hindu community, with celebrations that bring together families, friends, and communities.

Despite its significance and the growing population of Hindu devotees in the country, Diwali is yet to be declared a national holiday in Kenya.

What is Diwali?

Diwali, derived from the Sanskrit word Deepavali, meaning 'row of lights,' symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

It is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and some Buddhists and marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile and his victory over the demon king Ravana, a symbol of conquering adversities and evil.

The festival spans five days, with each day carrying its own religious and cultural significance.

Among the most prominent days are Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali), Diwali (main day), Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.

Each day involves different traditions, including prayers, the lighting of lamps, and family gatherings, with the main Diwali day being marked by grand celebrations, vibrant decorations, and festive meals.

How is Diwali celebrated in Kenya?

In Kenya, the Hindu community, especially those in cities like Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu, embraces Diwali with great enthusiasm.

The celebrations involve decorating homes and businesses with diyas (oil lamps) and colourful rangoli patterns on the floor.

On Diwali night, devotees perform a puja (prayer) ceremony dedicated to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and seek blessings for prosperity and well-being.

Here are some of the ways Diwali is celebrated in Kenya:

1. Lighting and decorations

Homes, temples, and business premises are adorned with bright lights, candles, and traditional oil lamps, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

Many communities host firework displays, filling the night sky with vibrant colours and excitement.

2. Family gatherings and feasts

Diwali brings families together. Traditional Indian sweets and snacks are prepared, and families gather to share a festive meal, enhancing the feeling of unity and warmth.

3. Community celebrations and charity

Many Hindu communities in Kenya organise events, dance performances, and fairs, allowing families to come together to celebrate.

Charity is also a crucial part of Diwali, with devotees donating to those in need, underscoring the spirit of kindness and generosity.

4. Cultural events

Some Hindu organisations hold events showcasing Indian cultural heritage, from traditional music to dance performances, which often draw crowds from diverse communities in Kenya.

Why Diwali is yet to be declared a national holiday in Kenya

Despite the rich celebrations and the sizeable Hindu population in Kenya, Diwali has not yet been declared a national holiday.

During the 2024 celebrations, President William Ruto said the move to make Diwali a national holiday, must first undergo the requisite legislative process before it officially becomes a national holiday.

Ruto revealed that he would hold a conversation with the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula to ensure the proposal is passed before the next Diwali ceremony in November 2025.

"I have heard your request on the issue of us having Diwali as a national holiday. I will subject it to the government process, the speaker is here," Ruto said.

Ruto also emphasised to the Hindu community that the Kenya Kwanza administration would put in place all the necessary measures to protect the right of every Kenyan to worship.