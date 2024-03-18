Suhoor: All you need to know about the meal taken before dawn during Ramadan

Central to this sacred month is the practice of fasting from dawn until sunset. But before the day's fast begins, there's a special, often misunderstood meal known as Suhoor (also spelled Sahur, Sehri, or Sahari).

This is the pre-dawn meal consumed by Muslims before they begin their fast at dawn (Fajr).

It can also be understood as the last meal eaten before the day's fasting begins, and it's meant to help sustain individuals throughout the day of fasting.

Unveiling the Suhoor meal, a prelude to dawn in Ramadan

Suhoor encapsulates the essence of Ramadhan: a blend of sacrifice, sustenance, and spiritual nourishment. It’s a reminder of the blessings of health, family, and community.

In navigating the sacred month, Suhoor is embraced as not just as a meal, but as a cherished ritual that prepares observers physically and spiritually for the day of fasting, reflection, and connection.

What is the meaning of Suhoor?

Suhoor is not just a meal; it's a spiritual and physical preparation for the day ahead.

The practice of consuming Suhoor is rooted deeply in Islamic tradition, with the Prophet Muhammad advising, "Take Suhoor as there is a blessing in it".

This pre-dawn meal is a time for nourishment, reflection, and intention-setting for the day of fasting ahead.

When do Muslims prepare Suhoor?

Timing is everything when it comes to Suhoor. It should be consumed in the early morning, just before the break of dawn and the Fajr (dawn) prayer.

This means the exact time for Suhoor varies throughout Ramadan and depends on your geographic location.

The aim is to finish your meal slightly before the call to the Fajr prayer, marking the start of the fast. Many Islamic apps and local mosques provide precise times to help you stay on track.

What is allowed to eat for Suhoor?

When it comes to Suhoor, think balance and hydration. The idea is not to overeat but to consume foods that are sustaining and hydrating.

Complex carbohydrates like oats, whole grains, and fibrous fruits and vegetables are excellent for providing slow-releasing energy throughout the day.

Proteins from eggs, yogurt, or lean meats help with satiety, and healthy fats from nuts and avocados support sustained energy levels.

Hydration is key, so plenty of water, and perhaps some hydrating fruits like watermelon, should be included.

Who shares the Suhoor meal?

Suhoor is more than a meal; it's a communal ritual that brings families and communities together. It’s a time of unity, where families wake up in the early hours to share a meal and prayers.

While it’s not mandatory to eat Suhoor in a group, the shared experience can strengthen bonds and offer a moment of peace and togetherness before the day begins.

For those living alone or away from family, joining community Suhoor events or virtual gatherings can provide a sense of belonging and shared experience.

Common misconceptions on Suhoor

One common misconception about Suhoor is the idea of overeating to sustain oneself throughout the day's fast. However, this approach is contrary to the principles of moderation in Islam and can actually make fasting more difficult.

Overeating can lead to discomfort, lethargy, and thirst during the day.

Instead, Suhoor should be balanced and nourishing, providing the body with the nutrients needed to sustain energy levels without overburdening it.

Suhoor recipes to use during Ramadan

Here's a Suhoor menu designed to provide balanced nutrition, hydration, and sustained energy throughout your fasting day, complete with recipes that are both simple and delicious.

1. Oatmeal with Chia seeds, nuts, and berries

A bowl of oatmeal with Chia seeds, nuts, and berries [Image Credit: Cup of Couple] Pulse Live Kenya

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats 2 cups milk (or any plant-based milk for a vegan option) 1 tablespoon chia seeds 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup A handful of mixed berries (fresh or frozen) A handful of mixed nuts (almonds, walnuts, pecans), roughly chopped A pinch of cinnamon (optional)

Instructions

In a pot, combine the oats and milk. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally until the oats are soft and the mixture has thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the chia seeds and honey (or maple syrup) and cook for another minute. Remove from the heat and let it sit for a couple of minutes to thicken further. Serve in a bowl, topped with mixed berries, nuts, and a sprinkle of cinnamon if desired.

2. Scrambled eggs with spinach and Feta

Pulse Live Kenya

Ingredients

2 large eggs A handful of spinach, washed and chopped 2 tablespoons feta cheese, crumbled Salt and pepper to taste 1 tablespoon olive oil

Instructions

In a pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the chopped spinach and sauté until it wilts, about 2-3 minutes. Beat the eggs in a bowl, season with salt and pepper, and pour them over the spinach in the pan. Stir gently until the eggs begin to set. Sprinkle the crumbled feta cheese on top. Continue cooking until the eggs are fully cooked but still soft. Remove from heat and serve immediately.

3. Hydrating cucumber and mint salad

Cucumber salad [Image Credit: Alex Bayev] Pulse Live Kenya

Ingredients

1 large cucumber, thinly sliced A handful of mint leaves, finely chopped Juice of 1 lemon Salt and pepper to taste 1 tablespoon olive oil

Instructions

In a bowl, combine the cucumber slices and chopped mint. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Pour the dressing over the cucumber and mint, tossing well to coat. Chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

4. Date and nut energy balls

Pulse Live Kenya

Ingredients

1 cup dates, pitted 1/2 cup almonds 1/2 cup walnuts 1 tablespoon chia seeds 1 tablespoon flax seeds 2 tablespoons coconut oil Desiccated coconut for rolling

Instructions

In a food processor, blend the dates, almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, flax seeds, and coconut oil until the mixture comes together to form a sticky dough. Take small amounts of the mixture and roll into balls. Roll each ball in desiccated coconut to coat. Store in the refrigerator until ready to eat.

5. Drink: Lemon and mint water

Lemon-mint juice [Image Credit: Design By Ja] Pulse Live Kenya

Ingredients

Water Lemon slices Mint leaves

Instructions

Fill a jug with water. Add lemon slices and mint leaves. Chill in the refrigerator overnight, allowing the flavors to infuse. Serve cold to stay hydrated throughout the day.

This menu is designed to be nourishing, hydrating, and energising, with a focus on foods that release energy slowly to help sustain you through the day's fast. Enjoy your Suhoor!