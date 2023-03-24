Why do Muslim faithfuls avoid chewing gum during Ramadhan? [Quiz]
Test your knowledge in the following Ramadhan quiz
Recommended articles
When is Ramadhan observed?
the ninth month of the Muslim calendar
the fifth month of the Muslim calendar
the fourth month of the Muslim calendar
the ninth month of the Muslim calendar Next question
Ramadhan is oserved in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community.
What is the first prayer of the day called?
Maghrib
Asr
Fajr
Fajr Next question
Fajr prayer is one of the five mandatory salah (Islamic prayer), to be performed anytime starting from the moment of dawn, but not after sunrise.
How many people observe Ramadhan yearly?
40 billion
1.6 billion
1.4 billion
1.6 billion Next question
Most of the world's 1.6 billion Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadhan each year. Muslims account for around a quarter of the world's population, are expected to observe Ramadhan.
What is the name of the lantern used during Ramadhan?
Fanous
Kär
SHap
Fanous Next question
Fanous means lamp or light in Arabic.
What meal is taken before the beginning of the fast?
Suhoor
Breakfast
Sabah el kheir
Suhoor Next question
Suhoor is the morning meal eaten before the sun has come up during Ramadan
Why don't Muslims chew gum when fasting?
It is sugary
It is food
It makes one to forget that he/she was fasting
It is sugary Next question
According to the faith, when one has sugar and sugary foods it breaks the fast.
The word 'Ramadan' is derived from the Arabic word 'Ramad'. What does it mean?
Intensely heated by the sun
Fasting
Mosque
Intensely heated by the sun Next question
Ramadan means intensely heated by the sun.
What does Ramadhan Mubarak mean?
Don't forget Allah during Ramadhan
Pray without ceasing during Ramadhan
Have a blessed Ramadhan
Have a blessed Ramadhan Next question
Ramadhan Mubarak means have a blessed Ramadhan
What's the big festival celebrated at the end of Ramadan?
Holi
Eid-ul-Fitr
Eid-ul-Adha
Eid-ul-Fitr Next question
Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadhan
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke