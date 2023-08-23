Fans ask Jalang'o to share results after purchasing mukombero

In the video, Jalang'o halted a passing vendor by rolling down his car window and inquired about the benefits of the plant.

The vendor, who had both mukombero in powdered form and roots, had no option but to explain the advantages of his product to the legislator.

"Kitu ya kwanza inasafisha damu, inaosha figo na inakupea nguvu ya mwanaume kabisa.

"[First of all, it cleans your blood, it also cleans your kidney and it boosts your libido]," the vendor explained.

The vendor proceeded to detail the usage of his products. He mentioned that the powder could be blended with hot water, tea, coffee, or any other hot food.

Regarding the roots, he instructed Jalang'o that one should chew the root coverings and then swallow them for optimal effectiveness.

Jalang'o bought mukombero worth Sh100 before departing.

Social media reactions

mrbradley__ Ile njaa itakuuma ukiwa parliament utaitana😂

iamkimani030 Bibi ya Jalangu atuambie kama hiyo mti ilifanya kazi niende za mia Tano.

henry.olando Kindly provide feedback if it works Jalas.

coolboy9692 Hii kicheko yako Jalas, hii ni sure deal moto huzima kwelikweli.

biko_mg Jalang'o awuori...This thing is dangerous 😂😂😂😂Yaani I tried it one time...ginene was vibrating on it's own..

samtindaphotography Na huyu mwenyewe anakaa ni kama amelewa na iyo nguvu ya kiume.

Origin of mukombero in Kenya

In Western Kenya, mukombero is a common sight on the streets of Kakamega and Bungoma.

In the streets of Western Kenya, they are abundantly sold, and there's a common jest that indulging in the product can lead to having twins, as it is believed to enhance fertility.

Mukombero thrives in damp environments and is primarily found in the Kakamega Forest. It also flourishes in swampy areas.

Scientifically referred to as Mondia Whitei, mukombero is a medicinal plant used to enhance libido and increase sexual appetite.

