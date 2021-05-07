Cooking Tilapia might just be the hardest task, especially when you consider having to deep fry it first before the actual cooking.
Easy way to make Tilapia without deep frying first
One you must try!
This week Pulse Live Kenya will be showing you how you can make an amazing Tilapia dish from scratch.
The Pulse Live Twist to Fried Whole Tilapia
The secret to an exquisite Tilapia dish is to utilize the various available condiments for fish. In this recipe we used Fish Masala and Fish Sauce.
1 whole fresh Tilapia, cleaned and scaled
2 table spoon of Fish Masala
2 tablespoons Cooking Oil
5 large Red Chili Peppers, sliced
5 cloves Garlic, chopped
2 Onion, chopped
2 tablespoons Fish Sauce
2 tablespoons light Soy Sauce
4 ripe Tomatoes
¼ cup chopped Dhania (Cilantro)
Directions
- Heat 3 tablespoons of cooking oil on a skillet
- Rinse the fish and dry well. Make several angled slits along the body of the fish, cutting down to the rib bones. Make two lateral slits along the back of the fish, from head to tail, on either side of the dorsal fin. Stuff the inner part of the fish with onion and dhania . dust the fish with fish masala .These cuts will ensure quick cooking and maximum crispiness.
- Gently slip the fish onto the oiled pan and cook for 7 to 10 minutes. Place on a large platter.
- While the fish drains, heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet. Cook and stir the chili peppers, garlic, tomatoes and onion in the hot oil until lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes.
- Stir the fish sauce and soy sauce into the mixture, remove from heat, and fold the dhania into the mixture. Return the fish on to the sauce and cover for 8 minutes. Place the fish and the sauce on a serving platter and serve.
