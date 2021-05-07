RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Easy way to make Tilapia without deep frying first

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

One you must try!

Recipe with a Pulselive Twist: Fried Whole Tilapia with dhania and chilies
Recipe with a Pulselive Twist: Fried Whole Tilapia with dhania and chilies Pulse Live Kenya

Cooking Tilapia might just be the hardest task, especially when you consider having to deep fry it first before the actual cooking.

Recommended articles

This week Pulse Live Kenya will be showing you how you can make an amazing Tilapia dish from scratch.

Also Try: Pro-chef shows us how to make a juicy rosemary-garlic Leg of Lamb Roast

The Pulse Live Twist to Fried Whole Tilapia

The secret to an exquisite Tilapia dish is to utilize the various available condiments for fish. In this recipe we used Fish Masala and Fish Sauce.

Also Try: Butter Chicken the Kenyan way

Recipe with a Pulselive Twist: Fried Whole Tilapia with dhania and chilies
Recipe with a Pulselive Twist: Fried Whole Tilapia with dhania and chilies Pulse Live Kenya

Also Try: How to make a garlic sauce, Sesame Beef wrap at home

1 whole fresh Tilapia, cleaned and scaled

2 table spoon of Fish Masala

2 tablespoons Cooking Oil

5 large Red Chili Peppers, sliced

Also Try: What's in that Pulselive Breakfast Smoothie?

5 cloves Garlic, chopped

2 Onion, chopped

2 tablespoons Fish Sauce

2 tablespoons light Soy Sauce

Also Read: Have you been making tea all wrong? The classic Kenyan masala Chai

4 ripe Tomatoes

¼ cup chopped Dhania (Cilantro)

Also Try: Matumbo with Honey and Mala, you simply have to try this one!

Directions

  • Heat 3 tablespoons of cooking oil on a skillet
  • Rinse the fish and dry well. Make several angled slits along the body of the fish, cutting down to the rib bones. Make two lateral slits along the back of the fish, from head to tail, on either side of the dorsal fin. Stuff the inner part of the fish with onion and dhania . dust the fish with fish masala .These cuts will ensure quick cooking and maximum crispiness.
Recipe with a Pulse Live twist: Fried whole fish (Tilapia) with dania and chilies
Recipe with a Pulse Live twist: Fried whole fish (Tilapia) with dania and chilies Pulse Live Kenya
Recipe with a Pulse Live twist: Fried whole fish (Tilapia) with dania and chilies
Recipe with a Pulse Live twist: Fried whole fish (Tilapia) with dania and chilies Pulse Live Kenya

Also Try: The perfect Kenyan vegetable Salad [not Kachumbari]

  • Gently slip the fish onto the oiled pan and cook for 7 to 10 minutes. Place on a large platter.
  • While the fish drains, heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet. Cook and stir the chili peppers, garlic, tomatoes and onion in the hot oil until lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes.

Also Try: Get in the mood with...Pulselive's decadent Dark Chocolate Fudge Cake

  • Stir the fish sauce and soy sauce into the mixture, remove from heat, and fold the dhania into the mixture. Return the fish on to the sauce and cover for 8 minutes. Place the fish and the sauce on a serving platter and serve.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke